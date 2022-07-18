‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Spot Another of the Show’s Stars in ‘ER’

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU is no doubt one of the most popular shows on television. And, fans of the hit Dick Wolf-created series have noticed some overlap between this popular TV drama and another popular NBC series…the medical drama series ER.

From 1994 until 2009 the popular NBC medical drama series ER ruled Thursday night primetime TV. The hit one-hour drama followed the lives of the emergency room team at Chicago’s County General Hospital. And, five years before she made her debut as Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay has a major role in one of ER’s fourth-season story arcs.

However, one recent Reddit post notes that Hargitay wasn’t the only SVU player to appear in the medical drama. In fact, one of these ER guest players has spent time in a few of the shows within the Law & Order franchise.

Law & Order: SVU Fans Spot One Major Player In The Popular Medical Drama ER

In a recent Reddit post, one fan of the popular NBC crime drama series notes that they were rewatching old ER episodes when one familiar face stood out to them. The face, it turns out was that of actor Donal Logue who portrays Law & Order’s Lieutenant Declan Murphy.

“I was watching the [ER] retrospective tonight and just happened to look up and see a younger Donal Logue,” the Redditor says in the recent post.

“I wouldn’t have recognized him at the time,” the commenter adds.

“[B]ut a quick google tells me he was in a number of episodes back in the early 2000s,” the original comment adds. “Looks like I’ll have to go back and rewatch a bit!”

“Yes,” responds one ER fan in the Reddit thread.

“{H]e was Susan Lewis’s husband Chuck,” the fan continues. This, ER fans know, refers to Sherry Stringfield’s character Dr. Susan Lewis who was a major player in the series from the show’s beginning in 1994. This on-screen couple had an intense relationship that began during the show’s ninth season.

Hargitay And Logue Weren’t The Only ER Alums To Continue On To The Law & Order Franchise

Another Redditor responds to the post with surprise, noting they didn’t watch the popular medical drama much after the heartbreaking death of Anthony Edwards’ character Dr. Mark Greene.

“Oh wow, I had no idea,” the fan exclaims.

“And I just realized why,” the Redditor continues.

“I watched religiously until Greene died but then only occasionally after that,” the commenter explains. “and Chuck only appeared after that. I’ll definitely have to check it out!”

But, as another fan points out, Hargitay and Logue are not the only familiar Law & Order faces to appear in ER over the show’s successful 15-season run. In fact, one viewer notes that there are “a LOT of reoccurring characters” to catch in the popular medical drama.

“Casey Novak was a prostitute or something in season 3 or 4,” the fan points out. “Lots of lawyers coming back as perps and vice versa.”