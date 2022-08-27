‘Law & Order: SVU’: Former Writer Unleashes on Dick Wolf Following Kelli Giddish Exit

A former writer for Law & Order: SVU seemingly linked the Kelli Giddish departure to series creator Dick Wolf.

David Matthews wrote for SVU from 2011-12. That’s the same year Giddish first started her stint as Amanda Rollins, an eager detective, but one with massive personal baggage. Rollins became one of the most beloved characters on Law & Order: SVU. Fans wanted to see her happy and writers appeared to be setting up a marriage between Rollins and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

That’s why SVU fans were so gutted when Giddish announced Wednesday that she’s leaving the show. Within a day, word leaked out that it wasn’t Giddish’s decision to move on. And said decision wasn’t made by new Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano,

So enter, Matthews, who dropped this detail, Friday, for his nearly 2,500 followers on Twitter.

“Can’t help but read all the speculation about a character I’m proud to have not only named, but intro’d on the series, and lemme just say whatever horrible things you hear about D Wolf are likely understatements.”

Matthews Wrote Law & Order: SVU Episode That Introduced Rollins

According to his IMDB profile, Matthews wrote two Law & Order: SVU episodes in 2011, including the season premiere called “Scorched Earth.” Coincidentally, that also represented Giddish’s first appearance as Amanda Rollins. Giddish first debuted on the show as another character in 2007. In all, Matthews did the story for the season 14 premiere. And he also wrote the teleplay for two episodes in 2012. So Matthews certainly knew the Rollins character, especially in her earliest days.

His comments jibe with others who spoke publicly about Giddish’s planned departure, which is expected sometime this fall. In fact, Graziano dropped a comment on Giddish’s Instagram post that announced her exit.

Graziano told the Law & Order: SVU fans: “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.

“She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Variety also reported that Mariska Hargitay, the face of SVU, fought to save Giddish, Meanwhile, Warren Leight, who did two stints as Law & Order: SVU, also offered his support for Giddish. He posted a special photo of Giddish from a key SVU episode.

“This poster … has been framed and on the wall of my office for years. Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy. She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed Kelli.”

Law & Order Shows Will Have Three-Hour Crossover for Fall Premiere

Like we said earlier, Giddish is expected to leave sometime in the fall. She’s definitely part of the massive, three-hour crossover on Sept. 22. That night, the casts of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will work together to solve the mystery of a little girl’s death. It’s all connected to an international criminal ring that is involved with human trafficking.