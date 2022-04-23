‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Roles Raúl Esparza Played in the Franchise Before Becoming Barba

For years now, Raúl Esparza’s Rafael Barba has been a favorite A.D.A. on the hit NBC crime drama series Law & Order: SVU. The accomplished stage actor portrays the beloved New York City Assistant District Attorney on the hit series for the better part of four seasons. Beginning in the show’s fifteenth-year run.

Since then, the fan-favorite character has made multiple comeback appearances on the series. Including one upcoming appearance in the upcoming Law & Order: SVU 23rd season finale. However, not many Law & Order: SVU fans know that Raúl Esparza’s time on the hit crime-drama franchise started way before Rafael Barba set foot into an SVU courtroom.

Raúl Esparza Lands Some Memorable Roles In the ‘Law & Order’ Franchise Before Becoming ‘SVU’s’ Fan-Favorite A.D.A.

In 2009, Raúl Esparza first stepped into the Law & Order franchise by portraying an attorney. An A.D.A. to be specific. This character, Kevin Mulrooney, appears in an episode titled Lady’s Man.

Sure the A.D.A. role is one in which Law & Order fans love to see Esparza. However, this Criminal Intent A.D.A. character is very different from the one we have grown to love on SVU. In fact, this character has little interest in getting the truth. Instead, he is out for revenge.

In this episode, Esparza’s A.D.A. Kevin Mulrooney is holding a long-standing grudge against Criminal Intent Detective Alexandra Eames (Kathryn Erde). It turns out that Mulrooney and Eames had grown close after her husband was murdered. However, he wanted the detective to lie for him in a case they were working on, but this was something Eames refused to do. As a result, the friendship was severely fractured. Years later, Esparza’s Kevin Mulrooney shows up with a plan to exact his revenge on the detective.

‘SVU’ Star Turns To A Little ‘Blackmail’ In 2012 ‘Law & Order’ Episode

In 2012, Raúl Esparza returns to the Law & Order franchise guest-starring as Dennis Di Palma in the OG series. This role comes just before Esparza lands his most memorable Law & Order role as A.D.A. Rafael Barba on SVU.

In his 2012 Law & Order guest appearance, Esparza portrays Dennis Di Palma, a man who is blackmailing a daytime talk show host. The Law & Order teamwork to catch Esparza’s Di Palma in the episode, by setting things up to appear things are going just the way he wants them to go.

In a sting operation, detectives Anthony Anderson’s Detective Kevin Bernard and Jeremy Sisto’s Detective Cyrus Lupo arrest Dennis Di Palma when the talk show host who is being blackmailed hands over a check for the requested amount: three million dollars.

Esparza Moves From Bad-Guy Roles To A Regular Spot On ‘SVU’

Later, in 2012, Law & Order fans get a glimpse of Esparza’s most well-known character in the franchise, series regular A.D.A. Rafael Barba. Barba was a mainstay on the series for many seasons until his departure in the show’s 19th season. However, the character has since returned several times…with the most recent guest spot slated to come later this spring.