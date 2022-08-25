‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out

With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.

TV Line is offering a little insight into how they might write out the actress from the long-running show. According to the outlet, a show insider is saying that Rollins will experience a traumatic event. This is supposed to take place early in this coming season. Will this have something to help set up her exit? Again, we don’t know there. But we can say that this departure will affect Peter Scanavino, who plays Carisi there.

News Of Actress’ Departure Comes At Start of New ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season

As you know, Rollins and Carisi have been linked romantically for a bit. All of this information regarding what happens with Rollins is simply hearsay at this moment. But the show will be getting off and running to Season 24 with a major crossover event involving all three Law & Order franchise shows on September 22. You don’t even have to change your TV set that night.

Everything kicks off on Law & Order, the O.G. show that came back last season. Then we will move into SVU and that is followed by Organized Crime starring Chris Meloni. On Wednesday, the same day that this news broke about Giddish leaving the show, Hargitay headed over to Instagram and shared a teaser for the new season. We get to see Hargitay and Meloni as part of the teaser along with Sam Waterston and Camryn Manheim as well. This lines up to be a major big-time event.

New showrunner David Graziano spoke out on Wednesday after the news about Giddish broke. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” Graziano said in a statement from TV Line. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”