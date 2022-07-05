‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s When Season 24 Will Premiere

Law & Order: SVU has been a commercial and critical success since it launched on September 20, 1999. The Dick Wolf-created series became the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action show in the history of television. Overall, the show has earned 91 award nominations in its history. Law & Order: SVU is set in New York City. It follows the “elite squad” of NYPD called the Special Victims Unit who handle sexual offenses and hunt down wanted criminals. Fans have been emotionally invested in the characters and their stories since airing last century.

Law & Order: SVU, a spinoff itself, is widely regarded as one of the best spinoffs ever. It spawned its own spinoff: Law & Order: Organized Crime. The show stars Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. Benson is the Commanding Officer of the NYPD Special Victims Unit. She was the first regular cast member on any Law & Order series to win an Emmy. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 for her work on the series.

Law & Order: SVU will return for a whopping 24th season this fall. Other shows in the franchise will return in the fall, as well. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime return to NBC.

When Will ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Premiere?

According to NBC Insider, the popular series will premiere on Thursday, September 22 at 9:00 pm ET. Of course, the show will premiere on NBC or Peacock. All Law & Order show times have been released.

Fans can expect all episodes of the show to air Thursdays at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can catch episodes of Law & Order at 8:00 pm before SVU. They can expect to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10:00 pm ET. While waiting for the new season, you can stream all previous 23 seasons with a Peacock subscription.

New changes await Season 24. Season 23 saw the departures of Jaime Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes as show regulars. Hyder played Detective Katriona “Kat” Tamin. Barnes played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Last season saw Octavio Pisano join the main cast as Detective Joe Velasco.

Last season had Law & Order: Organized Crime crossovers. The characters played by Chris Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger recurred in Law & Order: SVU. Meloni plays Detective Elliot Stabler. He also serves as an executive producer on the series. Danielle Mone Truitt plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell. Ainsley Seiger starred as Jet Slootmaekers.

The new season will also have a new executive producer. Warren Leight left the show as executive producer at the end of Season 23 for the second time.

The next season of Law & Order: SVU will surely reveal new twists in the franchise. However, fans have to wait a few more months before the season premiere!