‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Blasts Fans Questioning Why His 6-Year-Old Is In a Stroller

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T is once again defending his and his wife Coco’s decision when it comes to their daughter Chanel.

Both Coco and Ice-T like to post pictures of their family on social media. But in several instances over the last year, fans have taken to the comment sections to criticize the couple for their parenting choices.

The most recent one occurred while “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T and his family visited Atlantis Bahamas. Coco posted a photo of the family in some sort of shop. Ice-T rocks a striped shirt and pink hat while Coco looks gorgeous in a flowery sundress. Chanel wears a matching dress but looks decidedly bored as she puts her head in her hand while sitting in a stroller.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see… Her face transitions instantly,” Coco wrote in her caption.

According to E Online, many fans in the comments didn’t remark on the adorable family, but on the fact that Chanel was in a stroller.

One person wrote, “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!” Someone else said, “She looks like she’s over being in a baby stroller.”

Once the picture started blowing up, many fans came to “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T and Coco’s defense. “For the people b****ing about the carriage, it is much easier to push a child in a stroller than to carry them around when they get tired. Especially when they are her age, it is harder to carry them alllll over the place. She is not having a meltdown because she is too tired & that is a very good thing,” one person wrote.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Blasts CNN and Fans Who Criticize

When the news reached Ice-T, he let fans have it on Twitter. Apparently, CNN ran a story on the fans calling out him and Coco, so he directed his anger there as well.

“Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about… F em all. Smh. Lol,” Ice-T wrote earlier.

Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol https://t.co/wL3cT1138Z pic.twitter.com/iESiMbFbz1 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 24, 2022

As we said, Ice-T and Coco have faced several criticisms in the past few months. When fans found out Chanel was still breastfeeding at five years old, Ice-T once again took to Twitter to express his anger.

“News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then… Me Too!!!” he wrote back in August.

Per E Online, others have commented on the fact that Chanel wore nail tips for her picture day at school. Among all these comments, Ice-T reminded fans a few hours ago what his policy is when it comes to people online. Check it out below.