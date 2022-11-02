‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Reacts To Becoming the Longest-Running Male Actor in TV History

Ice-T has quite a run going on as part of Law & Order: SVU but he recently became the longest-running male actor in TV history. You have to go back more than two decades, circa 2000, when Ice-T joined the cast as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. With that amount of time, he’s got more than 400 episodes to his credit.

Still, it’s quite a feat for anyone to reach. He was asked about it when he and wife Coco Austin showed up at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on Monday night. When starting to talk about the honor, Ice-T pointed the attention toward co-star Mariska Hargitay. She happens to hold the longest-running female actor in TV history honor for herself. “Mariska beat me but she’s an actress,” Ice-T said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Ice-T Had Previous Film Work Before Role On ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“You’ve gotta be on the show that stays on the longest — (Law and Order) is the longest-running show, so to get that title you have to be on — it’s all consecutive.” He said, “There are people that have acted way longer than me, but to be on one show continuously for that long — it has never been done.”

Before Ice-T joined up with the Dick Wolf-created show, he also appeared in the 1980s movie Breakin’ and its sequel back in 1984. But he gained more prominence thanks to the 1991 film New Jack City. Ice-T went on Twitter and comment on this accomplishment. He wrote, “Longest running male actor in TV History. Don’t tell me what CANT be done.”

Actor-Rapper Talked About Gang Problem In Los Angeles

Meanwhile, the TV star recently talked openly about the gang problem in Los Angeles. If there is one thing besides acting and rapping that Ice-T can talk about, then it’s this. “People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” he said in a different Twitter post. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on… It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.”

These comments came after the tragic death of rapper PnB Rock. The rapper was wearing his own jewelry when he was robbed at gunpoint. Sadly, he was shot multiple times. In an interview prior to his death, PnB Rock spoke about how many times rappers in Los Angeles were robbed. But it had not happened to him at that time. At first, PnB Rock said he had not been robbed but then added a sort of “as yet” as an addendum. Law & Order: SVU can be seen on Thursday nights on NBC.