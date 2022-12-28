‘Law & Order: SVU’s Ice-T and Wife Coco Austin Face Backlash Over Parenting Decision

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, are facing some new backlash. Now, this decision is not too harmful to many people. Yet there are those out there who are taking the star and his model wife to task. They are not happy after seeing their daughter Chanel dance it up on an Instagram video.

In the video, Chanel is dancing around along with other family members. They are doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas. Well, Chanel begins to do a lot of dancing and twerking like a character named Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers.

“Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh. She loves to joke #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves,” Coco captioned the video. It shows Chanel as she is loving all of the attention from her family as she laughs and dances while they cheer.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Goes On Instagram, Responds To Criticism

Things get a little dicey in the comments section of the Instagram post. One person questioned the appropriateness of Chanel’s dance moves. Well, Austin did remind one commenter that Chanel was simply “making fun of a character from Bob’s Burgers.”

In his latest post on Instagram, Ice-T responds to the criticism. His post reads, “Everyone is going to hate you anyway … so you might as well give them a reason.” In the caption area of the post, Ice-T of Law & Order: SVU wrote, “Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN.”

Coco Austin Opened Up About Parenting On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Back in November, Austin made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. She did talk about the criticism she’s faced from other parents. Austin said that she does feel like she is “underneath a microscope all the time.” Hall happened to play a video from Austin’s husband Ice-T as he praised her for being the “best mother” to Chanel. Austin teared up and said that she does not “hear that much” from the public. Instead, she “hears a lot of the bad.”

Ice-T appeared on The View last fall. He talked about simply ignoring people’s opinions on how he and Coco parent Chanel, PEOPLE reports. “Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet,” Ice-T stated. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The Internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”