‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T and Wife Face Backlash for Using a Stroller for 6-Year-Old Daughter

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T and his wife Coco are facing a backlash from fans over having their 6-year-old in a stroller. The brouhaha kicks up dust after Coco shares some vacation pictures on her social media accounts. One of the pics has her 6-year-old daughter sitting in a stroller.

While looking bored in that photo, the next one has the young child with a smile on her face. She’s next to her mom while they share a photo of a sculpture that resembles ice shards. “A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…,” according to the photo’s caption. “Chanel is so over it unless there’s [spl] something cool to see. Her face transitions instantly.”

Wife of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Is Not Immune To People’s Criticisms

Apparently, people with too much time on their hands started chirping in the comments. “I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up,” one person writes. “If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years.”

It’s not the first time the couple has been criticized for their parenting choices. In 2021, Coco talked about her choice to breastfeed her then 5-year-old Chanel. Coco says to Us Weekly, “Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.” We get more from CNN.

Ice-T Has A Good Idea About How He Wants Fin Storyline To End

Well, we cannot solve the problems between fans and Ice-T. But we can talk about some SVU stuff and let you know how he wants the Fin storyline to end. As you see every Thursday night, Ice-T plays Odafin “Fin” Tutuola opposite Mariska Hargitay and her Olivia Benson character. The actor talks about how writers still get ideas to this day.

“Hey, listen, at 500 episodes, I don’t know where they’re pulling these storylines,” Ice-T said in an interview with Mashed. “They pull them out of thin air. I like the ride. One of my mottos is, ‘You don’t guide life, you ride life.’ If I got to go, I want to go in a blaze of glory. Blow me up in a car. I want to be murdered!”

Earlier this year, Ice-T offers up some cogent words about what it takes to be a father. So, he posts a photo of a gorilla on Instagram. The text says, “Being a dad is mostly about being grumpy and knowing things.” It’s captioned, “ICE COLD fact.” One thing is for sure: Ice-T is never dull on his social media accounts.