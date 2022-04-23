‘Law & Order: SVU’: Jordana Spiro To Guest Star in Season 23 Finale Alongside Raúl Esparza

Longtime Law & Order: SVU fans were excited as news officially broke regarding guest stars slated for the hit NBC crime drama’s 23rd season finale. According to reports, Ozark‘s Jordana Spiro will be headed to the SVU next month. The actress is slated to close out the popular show’s 23rd season in the season finale. Joining Spiro as one of the guest stars for the May 19 Law & Order: SVU episode is one of our favorite former ADA’s in the series, Raúl Esparza’s Rafael Barba.

Will ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans See Raúl Esparza’s Rafael Barba Defending Jordana Spiro?

In this episode which is set to air on Thursday, May 19, Rafael Barba is called to join the Law & Order: SVU team. This happens as a victim of domestic abuse, Ozark’s Jordana Spiro, finds herself facing prosecution.

We can only imagine what Barba’s role will be in this upcoming SVU installment. Especially his most recent role in the series was as a defense attorney. We can only hope that, after showing up to defend Wheatley, Barba will be looking to repair fractured relationships in the SVU. This can easily come by taking on the case to defend Spiro’s character in this season finale.

Did Rafael Barba Break Bonds By Defending Wheatley On ‘Organized Crime?’

Raul Esparza’s most recent appearance as Raul Barba in the hit crime-drama franchise came in a cross-over event between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Things got incredibly tense in this storyline as Esparza’s attorney character appeared on the defense team for Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatly. Fans know that Wheatly had few redeeming qualities; and he was on trial for the murder of Elliot Stabler’s (Chris Meloni) wife, Kathy.

However, Barba readily stood behind Wheatley’s defense. Despite his former friend and SVU leader, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson begging him to step away from the defense. This, of course, makes Barba’s season-finale return an important one for the Law & Order: SVU players. Especially as it looks as if Barba has a chance to redeem himself in his friend and former colleague’s eyes.

According to Give Me My Remote, Barba gets involved with the case as Kelli Giddish’s detective Rollins calls him in to help Jordana Spiro’s character. Rollins has formed a bond with the victim and knows she will need more help going forward; in order to help protect the domestic violence survivor.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Welcomes Another Familiar Face To the 23rd Season

Earlier this year, Law & Order: SVU showrunners announced that another former series regular will be making an appearance during the show’s 23rd season. Demore Barnes, the actor who portrays Chief Christian Garland, announced recently that he would be making another appearance in the popular NBC crime drama series.

“What? You didn’t think there’d be an encore?” the SVU actor quips in a recent Instagram post. This return is a big deal for SVU fans, no doubt. The character’s exit from the series came as a surprise to pretty much everyone. Even Barnes himself.