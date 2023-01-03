‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Teases Possible Rollins Return   

When Law & Order: SVU returns from holiday hiatus this Thursday, there will be one major character missing from the show. Amanda Rollins no longer will be around to solve crimes while offering support to best friend, Olivia Benson.

SVU said good bye to Kelli Giddish, who played Rollins, on Dec. 8. Producers gave her a satisfying sendoff, throwing Rollins and Carisi a wedding while setting up Rollins as a professor at Fordham. And Giddish said there’s no reason to think she won’t be back on set sometime in the future. So Law & Order: SVU fans, specifically the Rollisi lovers, don’t give up the hope.

Rollins “still is in New York,” Giddish told Entertainment Weekly. “I think the door’s open, sure. I loved working with everybody that was ever involved with SVU and I know they feel the same about me, so if it works in a storyline or whatever, I don’t think the audience would ever hate to see that.”

Law & Order: SVU writers obviously had the option to kill off Rollins, although fans likely would have overwhelmed the show’s social media accounts in protest. In the season 24 premiere, Rollins took a bullet while protecting a young witness. The injury, which could’ve killed her, made Rollins rethink her life. After all, she is the mother of two young daughters. And she wanted to be happy with boyfriend, Sonny Carisi.

“She got a rare happy ending,” Giddish said. “That’s a huge legacy. You won’t remember her for like the gruesome way she got murdered. You’ll just remember that character went through a whole hell of a lot and they gave her happy ending. That’s kind of awesome.”

Law & Order: SVU Loves to Bring Back Former Cast Members

Law & Order: SVU consistently revives characters and brings them back for an episode or a story arc. You’ll see Raul Esparza show up as Rafael Barba. Dann Florek’s Don Cragen may be retired from SVU, but that doesn’t stop him from checking in with his former detectives. Then there’s Danny Pino’s Nick Amaro, who dropped by for the show’s 500th episode. Of course, Christopher Meloni is a prime example of an SVU resurrection. Elliot Stabler, Benson’s former partner, left the unit a dozen years ago. But Meloni came back to the franchise in 2021 with his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Yes, Stabler and Benson cross paths.

This Thursday’s new episode is “Jumped In.” Here’s the plot tease: “When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Captain Duarte takes the case. Tutuola works with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog. Lieutenant Dixon offers to translate when a deaf student is raped.”

So in the first post-Rollins episode, SVU is going back to when they added her replacement. Molly Burnett, who plays detective Grace Muncy, joined the cast in “The One You Feed,” which aired in late September. Muncy was with the Bronx gang unit until Benson lured her away. In Thursday’s episode, Maurice Compte returns as Captain Mike Duarte. He and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) had some memorable exchanges the last time the two worked together.

And as a gang leader targets Benson, know that Rollins is enjoying a quieter, safer life.