‘Law & Order: SVU’ Major Behind-Scenes Player Walks Away, Joins ‘Organized Crime’

One Law & Order: SVU showrunner is making a big move as the popular TV crime-drama series begins preparation for the fall 2022 premiere season. However, the showrunner isn’t leaving the popular Dick Wolf franchise completely. Instead, they will step into the production of the franchise’s newest series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

As Law & Order’s newest installment prepares for its third season on NBC, the series is welcoming a new showrunner, Bryan Goluboff into the fold. Goluboff is an SVU alum who joined the popular series during its 13th season. Organized Crime’s current showrunner will stay on the show’s production team serving as a writer/producer for the series. O’Brien stepped in as Law & Order: Organized Crime’s interim showrunner earlier this year.

Chris Meloni Discusses His Favorite Aspect of Law & Order Spin-Off Series, Law & Order: Organized Crime

The popular Dick Wolf-created Law & Order franchise has been a primetime staple for decades. This, of course, is starting with the OG Law & Order series, which premiered on NBC 32 years ago, in 1990.

While this hit franchise continues to dominate primetime airwaves on NBC, there is no doubt that it has changed over the years. In fact, notes one Law & Order player, Christopher Meloni, the latest series brings a new element to the popular franchise. And, Meloni notes that this is his favorite aspect of the newest series.

“I like the serialized nature of the storytelling,” Chris Meloni says of the latest Law & Order installment, Law & Order: Organized Crime, per Nerds of Color.

“It gives us a little more operating room to dig into relationships and dig into the story,” the actor explains.

Law & Order Begins To Put Focus On Extended Storylines

Since the original Law & Order premiered in 1990, fans of the series have tuned in regularly to follow some of our favorite detectives as they solve various crimes. However, as the franchise grew, a tradition seemed to be forming: very little focus was put on the backstories of the Law & Order players.

Then, a few years into one Law & Order: SVU’s successful run, franchise showrunners began to break from this series tradition, turning the show into more of a serialized crime drama series. This element continued when Organized Crime hit the NBC airwaves just a few years ago.

It’s a simple change, Meloni notes. But an important one for the brand-new series as fans see more focus on the storylines of our favorite detectives; delving deeper into their personal lives.

“It’s as simple as that,” the actor says of this new element Law & Order fans see on Organized Crime.

“I just really enjoy living that kind of storytelling,” Meloni adds.