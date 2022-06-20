‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Father’s Day With Throwback Photo With Dad

This weekend saw sons and daughters from all over the world celebrate their dad for Father’s Day, and Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay was no exception. The crime drama veteran shared not one but two posts for the holiday, one for her father, Mickey Hargitay, and another for her husband of 18 years, Peter Hermann.

Sadly, her father passed away shortly after the birth of her first child, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, who shares a name with his grandfather. Though the Hungarian actor and body builder went by Mickey, Mariska Hargitay’s father was born Miklos Hargitay.

Mariska Hargitay posted a photo of herself and her father on her Instagram with no caption. The image, however, needs no explanation. In the picture, an elderly Mickey Hargitay kisses his daughter’s hand while she beams with joy. As her mother died when she was just 3 years old, Mariska was primarily raised by her father and the two remained close until his death in 2006.

In addition to the post celebrating her father, Mariska praised her husband, fellow Law & Order star, Peter Hermann, as well. Hargitay posted two images from the Dolomite Mountains in Italy. In the pictures, the Hargitay-Hermann is shown family enjoying the breathtaking view after a hike.

“Happy Father’s Day my love,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for holding all of us”. Hargitay shares three children with Peter Hermann – August, Amaya, and Andrew.

‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Credits Her Father With Her Parenting Style

After the birth of her son in 2006, Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, knew that their family wasn’t yet complete. They opted for adoption rather than conceiving more children. And after a seemingly never-ending adoption process, they welcomed a daughter and a son into their home.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Mariska Hargitay described what being a parent means to her. She explained the tough road to adoption and the approach she takes with motherhood. For Mariska, it was even more important to be the best mother she could be, as she lost her own mother at such a young age.

Thankfully, she had a wonderful father and stepmother, who helped her grow into the inspirational woman she is today. In the interview, Mariska explained that the best parenting advice can come from unexpected places, a piece of wisdom she learned from her father.

“I’ll take inspiration and information from wherever I can get it,” the Law & Order star said. “Whether that’s from my character [Olivia Benson], from my husband, or from my dad [who died in 2006]. [He] always said, ‘Mariska, you can learn from anyone and everyone. From people who are older than you and people who are younger than you.'”