‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic

After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.

“[A]aannnnd we’re back!” the Olivia Benson actress announced. Her post saw lots of love from fans, gaining more than 70,000 likes in just over three hours.

Fans, excited to see the Law & Order stars goofing off behind the scenes, took to the comments to share their excitement for SVU‘s 24th season and Organized Crime‘s third.

“Woohoo!! This makes me happy,” one Law & Order fan wrote. Another commented, “CRYING SHAKING AND THROWING UP,” though I hope they were only speaking ironically and not literally.

A third gushed, “Best welcome back picture ever!”

Overall, Mariska Hargitay’s post inspired plenty of excited responses, many of them written in caps lock. Be sure to tune in to NBC on Thursday, September 22nd when both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime debut their brand new seasons.

Here’s the Title for ‘Law & Order: SVU’s Season 24 Premiere Episode:

Ahead of Mariska Hargitay’s Monday post, Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano shared exciting news regarding the long-running series’ premiere episode. Taking to Instagram, Graziano revealed the title of the Season 24 kickoff.

Entitled “The One You Feed,” the episode sounds rather dark. As fans can see in the post below, the script for SVU season 14’s premiere episode was written both by Graziano and fellow executive producer Julie Martin. Graziano simply captioned the photo with a handful of hashtags, with our personal favorite being, “#dundun.”

Hopefully, when season 24 of SVU returns, things pick up just about where they left off. That said, fans of the series have to expect some changes as the show’s longtime showrunner and executive producer Warren Leight left following the conclusion of season 23.

Warren Leight announced his departure after serving multiple seasons as Law & Order: SVU‘s showrunner ahead of the season 23 finale. In a statement, he said, “The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.”

He further revealed at the time, “At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window,” revealing some of the hardships he had to endure and navigate as showrunner. Several included lost shooting locations, falling behind schedule, and losing scheduled guest stars. Taking his place ahead of the Season 24 premiere is David Graziano.