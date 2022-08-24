‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops Preview of Epic Crossover Event

If you are looking for a major-league way to launch a new season, then Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has one. In fact, she’s right smack-dab in the middle of an epic crossover event involving all three Law & Order shows. That’s right. When you turn on your TV set to NBC on September 22, then you can leave it alone for three hours.

Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime are all going to be working on a single case. The same case. They are going to be combining their efforts. This must be a doozy if you get all three of these shows in on the action.

Hargitay, who has been playing Olivia Benson since her show’s first season, headed over to Instagram on Wednesday to drop a teaser. What a whopper of a teaser, too. We get to see her, Chris Meloni, Ice-T, Camryn Manheim, and Sam Waterston get mentioned in this big-time teaser. Well, let’s take a look at what Hargitay is dropping for the show’s fans to whet their appetites about right now.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Will Be Closely Watching Crossover

Fans were filling up the comments section with exploding emojis and shoutouts to their fellow Law & Order fans. This will be one night that they will not forget anytime soon. These fans, though, might have been rocked by a little news from the Law & Order: SVU world on Wednesday. That’s when actress Kelli Giddish informed the public that she would be leaving the show. It’s going to be something that happens during Season 24 of SVU, so she will appear in some episodes we are led to believe.

Yet these fans are going to be watching for any clues around a Benson-Stabler matchup. They have been begging for one for too many years to count. The big question becomes a “will they or won’t they?” debate around a relationship. Maybe they will be focused on the case at hand to even bring that up. After all, these shows are just kicking off their new seasons together. It will be quite interesting to see what does shake down as these three shows work together.

Meanwhile, Meloni recently cleared up any confusion and set the record straight. It was all over a photo he was in with Hargitay. One fan decided to tweet at Meloni’s account a picture of him with Hargitay. The fan even asks for Meloni to explain what in the world is going on here. We see Meloni with his arm draped around Harigtay’s shoulder. Well, he writes back to the fan, “Uh…getting direction with a bud”.