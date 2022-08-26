‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reportedly Fought To Keep Kelli Giddish

After more than a decade with the hit police procedural Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish announced that Season 24 will be her last, sending shockwaves throughout the fandom. Fans of the series immediately began questioning why the longtime SVU star was making her exit. Her character, Detective Rollins, has been a crucial part of the show for years, what happened to cause such a bewildering decision?

Well, sources close to the show say that the unexpected shift in the cast was a demand from the series’ higher-ups. As Dick Wolf himself has said, a constantly changing landscape is a key ingredient to the success of a long-running TV series.

The sources also claim that Mariska Hargitay, executive producer and actress behind the series’ cornerstone character, was against the release of Giddish. Upon hearing of the impending firing, Hargitay fought for her Kelli Giddish to stay with the show. Unfortunately, however, the decision was final.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish Firing

Following the heartbreaking news, many fans pointed the finger at showrunner David Graziano. Surely it wasn’t a coincidence that Giddish’s firing came just months after Graziano accepted the lead role behind the scenes. And as Law & Order: SVU fans vehemently pointed out, ridding the series of one of its most beloved characters before your first episode as showrunner isn’t the way to win them over.

Finding himself caught in a tidal wave of backlash, Graziano shared his side of the story. According to the new EP, the decision was out of his hands, just as it was out of Hargitay’s.

“You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the EP wrote in the comments on Giddish’s Instagram page. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”

“She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television,” he continued. “I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Kelli Giddish Confirms Her Departure From ‘SVU’

As rumors of her coming exit from Law & Order: SVU began to pick up steam, Kelli Giddish took to Instagram to confirm the news herself. Though her coming departure from the series wasn’t her choice, she clearly still holds a great deal of respect for the franchise.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” the actress wrote. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years.”

“There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins,” Giddish continued. “She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”