‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Reveals Heartwarming Pic With Her Goddaughter

Law & Order: SVU fans should be excited to know that the show’s cast is hard at work filming the upcoming 24th season. SVU star Mariska Hargitay has used her Instagram to give her fans tons of behind-the-scenes previews of the mysteries to come in the special victims unit.

Her most recent post shows her enjoying a serene location where she got an unexpected but adorable surprise. The actor’s own goddaughter paid her a visit on the set of the highly-anticipated new season.

Hargitay captioned the post, “That feeling when your goddaughter shows up/ stumbles upon/surprises me on set! @serenaamcdermott you made my day. love you #SummerNights #WorkNights #WorkLife #SmallMiracles #NYC #GodFamily #PureJoy”

Her followers were, of course, quick to voice their reactions to the adorable scene. “What I would give for Mariska Hargitay to be my godmother,” wrote one user.

“Awwww!!! How beautiful! Godmother/daughter relationships are so important. There’s nothing like having such amazing, influential, and inspiring women to guide you into womanhood,” wrote another one of Hargitay’s fans.

“Awww what an awesome surprise!! You can see the joy in both of your faces, it’s contagious,” said one fan enamored with the love displayed in Hargitay’s post.

Hargitay Hypes the New Season of SVU

Hargitay loves taking to Instagram to give her more than 2.5 million followers glimpses of her work on the set of Law & Order: SVU. Fan anticipation is mounting as the new season’s September premiere draws closer and closer. So Hargitay is more than happy to whet their appetites along the way.

Another recent post showed the entire cast in the iconic New York City subways. Everyone looks ready for more crime scene investigations based on their stone-cold demeanors.

What’s Coming in Season 24?

Season 24 of SVU has several new shake-ups in store for longtime viewers. Last season we saw the departures of Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes Detective Katriona “Kat” Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, respectively. We also saw the addition of Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco.

The new season will be headed by a new showrunner after the departure of Warren Leight last season. David Graziano comes on board as the new figurehead behind the scenes. So expect the 24th season to have a fresh perspective.

The new season is set to premiere on September 22nd and will air Thursday nights. Fans will also be able to catch the new episodes of the original Law & Order airing just before SVU. Plus, Law & Order: Organized Crime airs directly after SVU. This Fall TV season seems to be a new era for Law & Order, and fans can’t wait to begin the proceedings.