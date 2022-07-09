‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.

Hargitay, of course, plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. She has been the mainstay on that show for years and continues to provide stellar work on TV. Hermann also plays Jack Boyle, the ex-husband of Erin Reagan, on Blue Bloods. He’s due to come back and appear on that show this season. It lines up to be a busy TV season for husband and wife. Besides Hargitay, get ready to also see more scenes with Ice-T in them.

Mariska Hargitay of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Also Is An Advocate For Women

He’s been on there about as long as Hargitay. Ice-T plays “Fin” Tutuola on there and it’s never a dull moment with him around. Law & Order: SVU is one of television’s most successful dramas. Its storylines are sometimes right out of current times. But Hargitay does take her role seriously. For a long time, she has been an advocate for those who deal with sexual abuse issues. They have been in storylines, too, which raise their awareness even more. Hargitay finds time for many things that she’s passionate about but family always matters to her.

One thing fans always want to know about is whether or not Benson and Stabler will become a couple. Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, was on Law & Order: SVU before leaving a few seasons ago. Of course, he’s now back in the Dick Wolf universe on Law & Order: Organized Crime. It’s part of a full night of Law & Order franchise shows on Thursday nights on NBC. That became a “thing” last season with the O.G. show Law & Order coming back to TV after being away.

Meanwhile, the actress wrote a touching message to showrunner Warren Leight as he left SVU. She would write, in part, on Twitter, in a thread, “My dear, dear @warrenleightTV, thank you for your heart and soul. That’s what you gave us every day. Thank you for your nuance, finesse, depth of knowledge and tender, masterful artistry. I don’t know how you do it, I really don’t.” Hargitay added in part of the message that the now-former showrunner was “a light/Leight in this world.” Truly tender and nice words from one of television’s most amazing actresses. It shows how much respect she does have for Leight and his own work.