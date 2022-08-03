‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.

Mariska shared the photo to Instagram. Hargitay posted a hashtag-heavy caption to the post. She said, “Caption this ⬆️ #BTS #PrivateMoments #InFrontOfTheWholeSet #AndWereMicd #YoureMyFave #Rollivia #ThisIsAnABConversation #WorkWife #WorkLife #WhatsMyLine #ActSurprised #IfYouCantSeeTheCameraIsItEvenThere #IsThisTheRightEyeline #IHeartKelliGiddish #TrueBlue.”

Fans quickly commented on the actress’ post. One wrote, “I heart Kelli Giddish too. My favorite crime fighting girls.” Another said: “missed those hashtags, M! welcome back, girl!”

Another commenter tried to guess what Hargitay may be whispering to Giddish. “My bff kelli looks so good wow.”

One fan talked about the friendship the pair clearly displays. “Friendship unlike no other, the kind that can effortlessly work together through pain and joy. The kind of friendship that takes love and compassion like no other. That’s what I see here,” they wrote. We’d have to agree with that commenter.

Shakeups for Mariska Hargitay and the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crew

There will be plenty of new shakeups in Season 24 of the acclaimed show. Season 23 saw the departures of Jaime Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes as show regulars. Hyder played Detective Katriona “Kat” Tamin. Barnes played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Last season saw Octavio Pisano join the main cast as Detective Joe Velasco.

Last season had Law & Order: Organized Crime crossovers. The characters played by Chris Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger recurred in Law & Order: SVU. Meloni plays Detective Elliot Stabler. He also serves as an executive producer on the series. Danielle Mone Truitt plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell. Ainsley Seiger starred as Jet Slootmaekers.

The new season will also have a new executive producer. Warren Leight left the show as executive producer at the end of Season 23 for the second time.

The next season of Law & Order: SVU will surely reveal new twists in the franchise. However, fans have to wait a few more months before the season premiere! Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU returns on Thursday, September 22nd.

Fans can expect all episodes of the show to air Thursdays at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can catch episodes of Law & Order at 8:00 pm before SVU. They can expect to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10:00 pm ET. While waiting for the new season, you can stream all previous 23 seasons with a Peacock subscription. Other shows in the franchise will return in the fall, as well. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime return to NBC.