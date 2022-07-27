‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares ‘Subway Series’ Themed Cast Photo Ahead of Season 24

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to post a “Subway Series” themed picture.

Next stop season 24!” she wrote in her caption. She included the hashtags “#UndergroundHeat #SubwaySeries #SVUandtheMTA #MetroMoment” in her caption.

The post and caption have dual meaning. Obviously, the post is an ode to Law & Order: SVU’s setting in New York City, home to its famous sprawling metro system. However, baseball fans—especially fans from New York—know that the Subway Series refers to the rivalry games played between the Yankees and the Mets, the two teams in New York City.

This Subway Series is highly anticipated, as both teams currently lead their respective divisions. The Yankees have Major League Baseball’s best record at 66-31, while the Mets are second in the NL at 59-37.

Fans quickly responded to the post in the comments.

“Okay, I see y’all!! #SVU24 is looking good on y’all!” one fan wrote. “Whole squad is shining! Talk about #squadgoals!”

Another fan said, “Oh my gosh!! YAAASSSS!! I’m so ready for #SVU24! I’ve got a feeling this season is going to be even more phenomenal than 23.”

Other fans commented on the album-cover look of the Subway photo. “Can I just say I love how gangsta Mariska and Ice look?! I love my #captainandsergeant.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Should Expect Lots of Changes

There will be plenty of new shakeups in Season 24 of the acclaimed show. Season 23 saw the departures of Jaime Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes as show regulars. Hyder played Detective Katriona “Kat” Tamin. Barnes played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Last season saw Octavio Pisano join the main cast as Detective Joe Velasco.

Last season had Law & Order: Organized Crime crossovers. The characters played by Chris Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger recurred in Law & Order: SVU. Meloni plays Detective Elliot Stabler. He also serves as an executive producer on the series. Danielle Mone Truitt plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell. Ainsley Seiger starred as Jet Slootmaekers.

The new season will also have a new executive producer. Warren Leight left the show as executive producer at the end of Season 23 for the second time.

The next season of Law & Order: SVU will surely reveal new twists in the franchise. However, fans have to wait a few more months before the season premiere!

Fans can expect all episodes of the show to air Thursdays at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can catch episodes of Law & Order at 8:00 pm before SVU. They can expect to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10:00 pm ET. While waiting for the new season, you can stream all previous 23 seasons with a Peacock subscription.Other shows in the franchise will return in the fall, as well. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime return to NBC.