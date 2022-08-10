‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shouts Out Showrunners for Major Award Nomination

Mariska Hargitay gave a shout-out Tuesday to two Law & Order: SVU showrunners responsible for putting together a potentially award-winning episode.

Hargitay tweeted: “Congratulations to Warren Leight and Julie Martin and for being nominated for the SVU Season 23 episode Silent Night Hateful Night by the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. It was a powerful and relevant episode that I am proud to be a part of.”

Law & Order: SVU Competing Against This Is Us, 9-1-1: Lone Star

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards ceremony is this Saturday. Earlier this summer, the HCA revealed their nominations. This awards program is different than the Emmys. The HCA divides TV series into two categories. There are shows that run on traditional network and cable. Then there are the series produced by streaming platforms. The Emmys lump all the shows together, with the streaming series usually faring the best.

Law & Order: SVU is up for best drama. Here are the other nominees:

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Kung Fu (The CW)

Law & Order: SVU

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

This Is Us (NBC)

HCA honored this Law & Order: SVU episode called “Silent Night, Hateful Night.” Although the episode took place on Christmas Eve, it served as the January winter premiere for the series. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Donal Logue’s Declan Murphy Returned for Episode

Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season, Sept. 22. It’s a network mainstay. However, the show isn’t really an awards show darling. This Is Us probably is the favorite to win this category. Although the Emmys snubbed This Is Us, the HCA gave it a dozen nominations. The show ended its six-year run in May, building to the moment when family matriarch Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) dies of Alzheimers. Seven members of the cast received HCA acting nominations.

Meanwhile, the HCA nominated Law & Order: SVU for an episode that featured everything viewers prefer. The plotline was powerful, the episode welcomed back a familiar face with a significant guest star. Technically, the episode celebrated Christmas, but it ran in January and served as the series winter premiere.

Donal Logue returned to portray Declan Murphy, who now investigates hate crimes. He also was in a relationship with Amanda Rollins and is the father of her oldest daughter. Jason Biggs guest stars as Andy Parlato-Goldstein, another hate crime investigator.

The premise was frightful. On Christmas Eve, someone started attacking synagogues and mosques. The police chief wanted quick arrests, but were the crimes juvenile acts of violence. Or were adults committing them for more sinister reasons?

The Law & Order: SVU episode ended with Benson killing the leader of a white supremacist group who was going to blow up people shopping at a Christmas market.