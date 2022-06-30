‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Shares Stunning Photo of Her Mother Jayne Mansfield

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU appears to have been in a reflective mood on Wednesday as she shared a beautiful photo. It was of her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield. The picture is stunning indeed as Mansfield was one of the loveliest actresses of her time. Take a look at what Hargitay wrote in this caption from her Instagram account.

Fans were effusive in their love for both Hargitay and Mansfield. One writes, “You look so much like your mom. Both so beautiful. I wish you hadn’t lost her at such a young age.” Sadly, Mansfield died in an auto accident on June 29, 1967, in New Orleans. She was 34 years old. Mariska Hargitay takes her last name from her father, Mickey Hargitay. He was a well-known bodybuilder in his time.

Mariska Hargitay of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Gets Ready For Another Season

But the actress has definitely established herself as one of television’s most important figures. Playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU has put her at the top of the business. She’s been on that show since its first season. Of course, fans of the show keep up with her work on there as well as her social media posts. Putting up the photo of her mother is remembering Mansfield on a somber day. Besides Mariska, Ice-T also has been on SVU for a long time, too. They have definitely provided plenty of dramatic moments in the NBC police drama.

When watching Hargitay, she has a way of playing Olivia that is memorable. The character has been a part of viewers’ lives for many years. She’s not slowing down, either. A new season starts up this fall and maybe, just maybe, we will get to see Olivia and Stabler cross paths again. Obviously, Chris Meloni, who plays Stabler, is busy with his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. They work well together and longtime fans might want some romance to finally kick up. Could this be the season that finds them coming together? We’ll have to watch and see. For Season 21 of Law & Order, the O.G. show, Hargitay made a crossover appearance on there.

As we mentioned, Hargitay has been on her show since the beginning. Do you know, though, that she’s only won one Emmy Award for her work? She won it for Season 7 of the long-running drama. But she has a slew of nominations from her time on there. It’s hard to believe that Hargitay has just one Emmy to her name. The show performs well in the ratings and brings back viewers season after season.