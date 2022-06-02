‘Law & Order: SVU’ Names New Showrunner for Season 24

There will be a new showrunner as Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU rolls around with David Graziano at the helm. Graziano is a co-creator and executive producer of Coyote. Now, he will take over the showrunner role from Warren Leight, who stepped down after his second tenure in the role. The show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scavino. Graziano will have big shoes to fill as the show is currently the longest-running live-action primetime series in TV history.

Graziano Has Extensive History With TV Shows Heading Into ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role

Executive producers on Law & Order: SVU include Dick Wolf, Graziano, Julie Martin, Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Ken Brown, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski. With Graziano joining up with this show, that makes two new showrunners on the three Law & Order series for next season, Deadline reports. Bryan Goluboff moves from the SVU world to become the showrunner for Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Chris Meloni.

Looking back at Graziano’s TV writing career, it started when his play Acorn was produced and performed at the Humana Festival in Louisville, Ky., in 1998. That got him an interview on NPR and he would get an invitation from J.J. Abrams to write on Felicity. Graziano has worked as a co-executive producer/executive producer on shows like In Plain Sight, Lie to Me, Southland, American Gods, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Showrunner Also Oversaw ‘Coyote’ And Has Other Projects In Works

Graziano recently co-created, executive produced and was the showrunner of the CBS All Access drama series Coyote. That series was directed by Michelle MacLaren and stars Michael Chiklis. Salvage, another of his projects, is in development at Sony Pictures TV with Cobra Kai creators’ Counterbalance Entertainment. That’s in addition to an untitled cop show set in 1970s-era New York which he has in the works with SK Global. Speaking of Season 24, why could it be a game-changer for the long-running series?

It definitely involves Leight’s departure. When announcing it, the longtime SVU veteran writes, “The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of showrunning during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.”

Here’s another question heading into next season. Can we expect any crossovers to take place? Anything is possible. But there are these three shows that air back-to-back-to-back on Thursday nights on NBC. It would be cool to see someone from the OG Law & Order popping up on SVU or Organized Crime. It takes a lot of work for these to happen, though.