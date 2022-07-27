‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

However, this will not be the only big thing happening in the squad room this fall on the Dick Wolf-led series. The series is adding some new characters to the team…one of these characters will no doubt be familiar to fans of another Dick Wolf primetime drama series, Chicago PD.

Law & Order: SVU’s Newest Player Was Once Part Of the Chicago P.D. Team

As Law & Order: SVU poises to premier its 24th season, the series has cast Chicago P.D. alum, Molly Burnett. Burnett’s character Detective Grace Muncy is added to the team for her experience working with gangs on the New York City streets.

Fans may remember Molly Burnett from Chicago P.D.’s ninth season where she played a woman whose obsessive ex broke into her home, shooting her and killing her husband. However, the truth took a while for the P.D. officers to uncover since Burnett’s character wasn’t forthcoming to the detectives in the beginning. Burnett has also played a character in the third season of another Dick Wolf series, FBI: Most Wanted.

Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Are Officially Back On Set!

With the summer months in full swing, it won’t be long now before the fall premieres start hitting the airwaves in September. This means, of course, that many of our favorite actors are back on the set, filming these new seasons. Recently, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni shared this excitement with their Insta followers.

“[A]aannnnd we’re back!” the Olivia Benson actress announces in the recent post, prompting plenty of excitement from fans. Of course, Hargitay is filming her 24th season with SVU while Meloni is starting his third season on the most recent Law & Order spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“Woohoo!! This makes me happy,” one Law & Order fan writes in the comments. Another fan is loving the pic Hargitay includes in her post, featuring herself and Meloni leaning over a set desk, locking eyes.

“Best welcome back picture ever!” the fan gushes.

Law & Order: SVU returns to the NBC airwaves on Thursday, September 22 at 9 p.m. ET. This premiere will feature our favorite detectives in an unprecedented three-part crossover event.