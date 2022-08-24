‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Showrunner Speaks Out After Shocking Cast Change

In case you missed the news, then we will tell you: Kelli Giddish will be leaving Law & Order: SVU and going elsewhere. We don’t have any news from Giddish about her next stopping point. But the news that she revealed herself on Instagram has stirred up a hornet’s nest of reactions from fans. They are not pleased to see Amanda Rollins leave their TV screens after being around since 2011. We do have some comments from new showrunner David Graziano, who took over for Warren Leight in the position there.

“You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” Graziano said according to TVLine. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Of course, some people might be asking what in the world prompted her to leave? That looks to be a big question right now. Neither Graziano nor Giddish in a statement she released would divulge what led to this separation. The actress did come on board at a time when the show was trying to make up for Chris Meloni’s exit. Her interactions with fellow cast members have added powerful touches to the Law & Order: SVU world. Again, we don’t know what is in the cards for her career at this time. Once we know, though, we will share it with you. What did Giddish have to say on Wednesday?

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” Giddish said in a statement. “I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.

“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew, and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years,” Giddish said. “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”