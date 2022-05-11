‘Law & Order: SVU’: Next Few Episodes Could Feature More ‘Rollisi’

In the Law & Order: SVU Season 22 finale, Detective Rollins and ADA Carisi shared a long-awaited kiss, making “Rollisi” an official couple at last. Throughout Season 23, the pair have continued their relationship, and though they’ve had their rough patches, like any couple, they always find a way to make it work.

During the events of the newest season of Law & Order, Carisi even took Rollins to meet his mother. That said, new developments in the relationship between Carisi and Rollins have since come to a crawl, leaving fans wondering if the remaining episodes of Season 23 will feature any new “Rollisi” stories. We’re closing in on the season finale, after all!

Luckily for “Rollisi” enthusiasts, it appears that there could be some excitement on the horizon. TV Line revealed that the final moments of Season 23 won’t be without the fan-favorite couple. “If the events of last week – in which Khaldun lightly grilled Rollins after her desk-side conversation with Carisi – whet your appetite for more, I am hearing that this season’s final two episodes will feature additional “movement” for the couple.”

‘Law & Order’ Star Peter Scanavino Describes ‘Rollisi’s First Kiss

Last year, Kelli Giddish gave her thoughts on the relationship between Rollins and Carisi in an interview with CinemaBlend. The Law & Order actress called “Rollisi” a “developed, hard-won friendship”. She showered her costar with praise as well, explaining that Peter Scanavino makes it easy to portray a positive relationship between their characters on-screen.

Shortly after that interview, however, Rollins and Carisi became a little more than friends, sharing a kiss in the Season 22 finale. After the kiss, Peter Scanavino told TV Line he and Giddish were both shocked by the news but felt that it was a worthy payoff for such a highly-anticipated shift.

“I remember reading the script. And then, at the end, it was ‘Rollins kisses Carisi,’ and I was like, ‘What?! Oh my God!'” Scanavino said with a laugh. “I texted Kelli immediately and said, ‘We kiss in the next episode,’ which is weird because Kelli and I are such good friends. But it’s also this earned payoff of what they’ve been building over the past eight years.”

“I like the direction that they went in,” the Law & Order actor continued. “It didn’t feel forced to me. It felt very earned. So, yeah, I mean that was kind of my reaction. It was excitement, because it’s also character development, as well. It’s them throwing you a bone, and it’s something that you get to focus on, you know, in the relationship outside of the squad. It just makes things more interesting, more dangerous, in a way. Like, there’s all kinds of implications with this relationship. So, I was happy about it.”