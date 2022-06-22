‘Law & Order: SVU’: Predicting Which Characters Might Get Married Next Season

When thinking about weddings and Law & Order: SVU, one character comes to mind: Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. Yet we’re not talking about Olivia right now. Looking ahead to the next season in the Dick Wolf drama, could another couple tie the knot? Anything is possible in the world of TV, of course.

TV Insider indicates that one of those couples could be Sonny Carisi and Amanda Rollins. So, Peter Scanavino plays the assistant district attorney; Kelli Giddish plays a detective. They’ve had a history but eventually did get together last season. While the topic of a proposal has arisen, there’s a chance for an engagement. Maybe there will be a wedding. Again, who knows? But it would make for a powerful season finale for Season 24.

Keep Your Eyes Open For Possible Sonny-Amanda Wedding on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

You can keep your eyes open and see if there will be a Sonny-Amanda nuptials next season. Knowing the history of this great show, it’ll get some ratings bumps if it happens. Talking about history, the OG show Law & Order has come back with a fire in its belly. Storylines mix both the world of police work and courtrooms. The drama has kept people on the edge of their seats for years.

For Giddish, she’s a fan of it, just like many of us. Yet she finds herself as part of the Law & Order: SVU branch for this franchise. Who would she like to work with in her scenes if there was a crossover with the original show? “Sam Waterston,” Giddish said in a story from MSN. “I think that’s his name. Yeah, no, I would love it. I met Anthony Anderson a few years ago, too, and he had me rolling on the floor laughing, so I would love to see him there.” Anderson has said, though, that he is not returning to the show after last season.

Earlier in 2022, we happened to get a glimpse into Giddish’s world. See, she’s talking about kissing Scanavino and happens to call it awkward. Let’s see what else Giddish had to say here. “I think we both have such a strong feeling about what it should be between them,” she said in an interview with Smashing Interviews. “I think it’s easy for us to know what it should be. It’s still awkward though. It’s almost like kissing your brother, it’s like, ‘Oh, jeez.'”

Well, we imagine that there will be more opportunities for her to pucker up and smooch Scanavino. The fire between Carisi and Rollins is just going to keep on heating up and we will be watching. The show airs on Thursday nights on NBC.