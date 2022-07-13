‘Law & Order: SVU’ Receives Major Award Nomination

As production ramps up for season 24 of Law & Order: SVU, the cast and crew can celebrate some good news about what they recently finished.

The Wolf Entertainment social media team acknowledged a recent awards nomination in a Wednesday tweet. “Congratulations to our entire SVU team on their Hollywood Critics Association nomination for Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama.”

Congratulations to our entire #SVU team on their @HCAcritics nomination for Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama. Find out more about the nomination here: https://t.co/nRZaqOy3ea pic.twitter.com/FknzRtGREy — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) July 13, 2022

The HCA announced their nominations late last week. And unlike the Emmys, these awards are divided into two categories. The HCA chooses winners for traditional broadcast and cable TV shows. And then the group also names winners from shows produced only for streaming platforms. The Emmy nominations announced this week don’t differentiate between broadcast/cable and streaming.

Here are the shows competing against Law & Order: SVU, with its long-time stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T.

Best Drama

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Kung Fu (The CW)

Law & Order: SVU

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay won an Emmy in 2006. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emmys Have Neglected Law & Order: SVU for Last 11 Years

The HCA TV Awards are set for Aug. 13 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Although Law & Order: SVU is a network TV mainstay, it’s probably not favored to win the category. This Is Us likely is the sentimental favorite. The series ended its six-year run in May, as family matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) died after suffering from Alzheimer’s. Although the Emmys snubbed This Is Us, the HCA lauded the show. The series received 12 nominations. Seven members of the cast received acting award nominations.

Law & Order: SVU really isn’t a show built for awards. The show features a case of the week and there are very few plot lines that carry over from episode to episode. Mariska Hargitay, who portrays Olivia Benson, earned the show’s last Emmy nomination. That was back in 2011. Hargitay won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2006. She’s received eight nominations in the category. Ann Margaret won the last Emmy for Law & Order: SVU. That was back in 2010 when Margaret guest starred in an episode called “Bedtime.”

Law & Order: SVU should start production soon. Its fall premiere is on Sept. 22. So far, there is a buzz concerning a super crossover event involving all three Law & Order shows. TV Line reported earlier this month that all three shows could be doing a major crossover event possibly as early as the season premiere.

Law & Order, the original show, recently returned to the airwaves after a 12-year absence. It finished its 20th season in 2010, then started season 21 in February. But there was no big event that connected the OG show with its spinoffs, SVU and Organized Crime. Law & Order: SVU was involved with a three-way crossover, but the series shared plots with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., two Dick Wolf shows from the One Chicago umbrella.