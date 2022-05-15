‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up for a Big Finale With Barba’s Return

Law & Order: SVU fans are getting some good news! One of our fan-favorite attorneys is making a big return in the 23rd season finale of the hit NBC detective television series.

In a recently released SVU sneak peek promo, we see that one of our favorite Law & Order attorneys, Raúl Esparza’s Rafael Barba is making a reappearance on the hit drama series. And, this reappearance is part of a case that promises to be one of the most dramatic SVU cases that we have seen in a while.

What Will Barba’s Return To Law & Order: SVU Mean For His Relationship With Hargitay’s Olivia Benson?

According to updates coinciding with the recent SVU sneak peek promo, it is Kelli Giddish’s SVU detective character Amanda Rollins who calls upon Barba to help with a devastating case. However, this reappearance will certainly bring up some old emotions; primarily between the popular attorney and SVU Captain Olivia Benson.

Benson, who is portrayed by Mariska Hargitay, and Barba’s formerly close relationship has recently been strained. This, fans know, comes after Barba made the shocking move to defend mobster and murderer Richard Wheatley in a sensational trial. Barba defends Wheatley as he is on trial for crimes including the murder of Kathy Stabler; the wife of Olivia’s former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. There may have been a reason for Barba’s controversial move. However, Benson has not yet made peace with the decision.

Where Is Olivia Benson’s Anger Towards Barba Coming From?

The sneak peek promo teasing the Law & Order: SVU’s 23rd season finale is an exciting one. We see Barba as he addresses his former friend and coworker with some interesting questions. Primarily, why is her anger directed at him, specifically? And, we are interested to hear what the SVU captain’s answers will be to these queries.

However, the major focus in the upcoming finale episode is that the victim receives the justice she deserves. Knowing the SVU team, this will take precedence over anything else.

Even fractured friendships. Of course, this doesn’t mean that we aren’t hoping for some big resolutions – and revelations along these lines. One of the most endearing pieces of Rafael Barba in the series was his close friendship with Benson. At the very least, we can hope the two get on even slightly better terms as the season comes to a close. Also, a renewed healing between Benson and the attorney could be a perfect way to head into the long-running procedural drama’s 24th season next fall!

Catch the 23rd season finale of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, May 19 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CST.