‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Final Episode for Kelli Giddish

Law & Order: SVU writers are giving fans an early Christmas gift (or a lump of coal) when it comes to the final storyline of Amanda Rollins.

Multiple reports out Tuesday suggest that Kelli Giddish’s final episode with Law & Order: SVU is set for Dec. 8. TV Line was the first outlet to report the date, while GiveMeMyRemote reported on the specific episode.

SVU fans still are devastated that Rollins is leaving the series. But showrunners have promised that Rollins won’t be killed off as a character. And they’ve indicated that Rollins will be happy with her relationship with Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

Before the season started, David Graziano, the EP on Law & Order: SVU, posted on social media how Rollins will leave. He talked in broad terms, not specifics.

“I already know how we’re going to say goodbye (for now) to her,” Graziano wrote. “It will be an honest exploration of sisterhood, chosen family, redemption and hope – with a storyline tailor made for our two female powerhouses. Love will prevail for Rollisi, because I’m a romantic like that.”

Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T on the Law and Order: SVU set last month in NYC. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rollins Nearly Died in Law & Order: SVU Crossover Premiere

So far, Rollins is in a lot of emotional pain as Law & Order: SVU approaches episode four of season 24. This Thursday’s episode is “The Steps We Cannot Take.” Here’s the plot tease: “A home invasion and kidnapping leads the SVU to a shocking discovery. Muncy tries to fit in with the squad.” Note that Muncy is Molly Burnett, who replaces Giddish’s Rollins.

In each episode, we see a reveal of Rollins’ slow departure out of the 16th precinct. In the huge, three-hour crossover premiere, Rollins nearly died protecting a young girl who needed to testify against a powerful Russian. She admitted to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that in the seconds after she was shot, all she could think about was never seeing her daughters or Carisi ever again.

Law & Order: SVU writer Kathy Dobie tweeted a photo of Rollins and Carisi to promote last week’s episode.

And in last week’s episode, we learn Rollins is skipping so many mandatory therapy sessions that she could be suspended. Carisi told Benson he would start driving her to make sure she shows up. But Rollins also is scared that she’s messed up her relationship with Carisi, although that’s far from the truth.

Meanwhile, Rollins snapped at a pop singer, whose fiance raped her. She told the woman to “toughen up.” We can see the stress and anxiety are working a number on Rollins. It’s already stressful enough working as a detective with SVU and dealing with the “especially heinous” sexually-based offenses.

There also will be a bonus Rollins episode. Giddish will guest star in Law & Order: Organized Crime. That’s the spinoff featuring Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Giddish joined the SVU cast in the months after Meloni left the show in 2011.