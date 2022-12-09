‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner David Graziano Accused of Misconduct on Set

David Graziano, who is the showrunner for Law & Order: SVU, is facing accusations of misconduct on the show’s set. There’s been a lot written up about the situation surrounding Graziano. A lot of it comes from a Los Angeles Times report. It states that Graziano has been accused of mistreating script coordinator Haley Cameron, the New York Post reports. This led to her quitting the series.

“David Graziano is a very unprofessional, ego-centric, and immature man. I have been in this industry a long time, and I have never experienced such pure, white-male misogyny,” Cameron said in a post on a listserv circulated among script coordinators. She describes the production under Graziano, also known as “Graz,” as “an absolute unorganized nightmare.” She added, “I urge you — especially women — to think twice before putting yourself in a position that could end as badly as mine did.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Faces A Litany Of Complaints

Alafair Hall, Graziano’s spokesperson, has denied Cameron’s claims in a statement to the Times. “The implication that Mr. Graziano created a hostile work environment, or is sexist, inappropriate, and unprofessional is false,” Hall said. But this isn’t the first time that Graziano has faced accusations of bad workplace behavior. They range from alleged bullying to sexual harassment. For Graziano, a trail of complaints has followed him almost as far back as his résumé. They include previous workplaces such as USA Network’s In Plain Sight, Fox’s Lie to Me, and CBS All Access’ Coyote.

“Graz is super toxic and I’ve never run from a job so fast in my life as I did when I [worked] for him. Stay away,” wrote Amy Hartman, script coordinator under Graziano on Coyote, on the same thread as Cameron’s post. “Every day I was in fight or flight,” Hartman told the Times. “I was completely floored that he was working again and working on [SVU].”

Graziano did admit in a statement that he was a “difficult person to work with” on Coyote. But he denied ever making inappropriate comments about women or people of color. Reportedly, while working on Lie to Me, Graziano allegedly became enraged with a junior writer over a casting decision. This is according to two individuals who were present at the time and a third show staffer who heard about it the next day. “He fired him on the spot, telling him to ‘pack his things and get the f–k out,'” recalled one of them.

Hall disputed the account, saying that Graziano “told the insubordinate staff writer in a firm voice to leave the room.” Meanwhile, a male writer on Lie to Me said Graziano “would talk in the writers’ room about how he might hit on women and how he would do it.”