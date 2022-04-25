Less than a month until the 23rd season finale of “Law & Order: SVU,” longtime producer of the series Warren Leight took to Twitter to show some love to the cast and crew.

In the Twitter post, Warren Leight declares, “As the days dwindle down, to a precious few… It takes a village to get the ‘Law & Order’ SVU [Season 23] finale producer. This is may 1/20th of the people involved. It is a joy to work with them all.”

In May 2011, Variety announced that Warren Leight, who is the former showrunner of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” would be executive producer and showrunner for “Law & Order: SVU.”

The media outlet further revealed at the time that Warren Leight would take over for Neal Baer, who signaled he was ready to leave “Law & Order: SVU” in November 2010. Prior to joining “Law & Order: SVU,” Warren Leight was part of the FX series “Lights Out.”

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about taking over for Baer on “Law & Order: SVU,” Leight stated, “The show was running fine without me for 12 years and yet I feel things have to change because 12 years in you get a rejuvenator or you start losing ground. I have the sense that we needed to make changes.”

Warren Leight Talks His Approach to Christopher Meloni’s Departure from ‘Law & Order: SVU’

When asked how Christopher Meloni’s departure from “Law & Order: SVU” changed his approach to the series, Warren Leight explained, “Our first thought was: How do you replace Chris? And the answer was: you don’t. You don’t want somebody coming in and becoming Olivia’s new partner and trying to manufacture that sort of co-dependent relationship they had.”

Leight went on to explain that the “Law & Order: SVU” crew went on to look into both men and women to replace Meloni. “When we did auditions, two people popped and to my amazement, NBC and [creator] Dick Wolf were fine with hiring both. That really freed up the show and changed the patterns. Any dynamic after 12 years, people get relegated to certain roles so Mariska’s character was sort of empathic and Chris was the angry guy.”

When asked about offering “Lights Out” star Holt McCallany a role on “Law & Order: SVU,” Leight shared, “I offered Holt one of the first 10 episodes early on that had a nice part all worked out and Holt picked up a movie. I’ll have to find another nice part for him.”

Leight then added that he offered Stacy Keach and Pablo Schreiber, who were both in “Lights Out” a role on the show as well. “I was very close to that cast and I miss writing for them. Anytime there’s something in the right age and gender, I think I could use some of those guys. Every time I have so far, they’ve had offers they couldn’t refuse. I’m happy for all of them.”