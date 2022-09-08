‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunners Hint at Rollins and Carisi’s Future

Back in August, Kelli Giddish shared the heartbreaking news that Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU would be her last as the beloved Detective Rollins. Giddish has been with the police procedural for more than a decade, and the unexpected news sent shockwaves through the fandom. Reactions from fans ranged from outrage to sorrow, many taking to social media to make their displeasure known.

The news of the impending departure also created a major question mark above the upcoming season. If Rollins is leaving, where does that leave her longtime love interest, ADA Carisi? Weren’t they about to get married? What about her daughters, Jesse and Billie?

Well, despite objections from the queen of SVU, Mariska Hargitay, and showrunner David Graziano, Law & Order is moving forward with the write-off as planned. But in a recent interview with TODAY, the showrunner revealed that Carisi and Rollins could still get the happy ending fans have been waiting for.

“He’s got a drawer in her apartment, which is a pretty big commitment,” Graziano explained. “They start out with a very familial, comfortable relationship. We see that it’s advanced a little bit. He’s very good with the girls. There are a couple of moments in some of these scenes that he is just like a father figure to them.”

“I think it’s important to dwell there and not rush things too fast and get to a wedding,” he continued. “My fervent wish for the show is to have some weird kind of Staten Island wedding.”

“They’re moving forward,” added head writer Julie Martin. “They’ll be facing challenges. But I think ultimately those challenges are going to make their relationship stronger and they’re just going to get to know each other better and have a more deep love. Hopefully, it ends up at Staten Island.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Producers Talk Potential Guest Appearances

The fate of Kelli Giddish’s Detective Rollins remains unknown. It’s worth noting, however, that many of the Law & Order mainstays of the past were written out in a way that left the door open for a guest role in the future.

Captain Cragen (Dann Florek), Detective Munch (Richard Belzer), ADA Barba (Raúl Esparza), and, of course, Detective Stabler (Chris Meloni) all simply left the unit rather than being killed off. And all except Stabler, who made a complete return, have made guest appearances since their departure.

For David Graziano, there’s one character, in particular, who he’d love to see make a return in Season 24. Unsurprisingly, that character is his personal favorite of the series, John Munch.

“Munch! I would kill for that,” Graziano gushed. “I don’t think it’s going to happen. He seems to be happily wiling away his retirement in France. So I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon.”

For Julie Martin, medical examiner Melinda Warner (Tamara Tunie) tops the list. “I always had a soft spot for Tamara Tunie for our M.E.,” Martin said. “So hopefully we’ll find an opportunity for her to come back this season.”