‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Joining Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg for New Show

Law & Order: SVU mainstay Ice-T is adding another side hustle. He’s still going to be Fin Tutola, but he’ll now be associated with a hard core animated series.

The project is Death For Hire: The Origin of Tehk City. It’s both a graphic novel and an animated series. And there will be other business opportunities, including music from the series, toys and NFTs. Dr. Dre will create the original score.

Deadline, which reported the news, Thursday, said the novel introduces an ensemble of characters. There will be pushers and murderers. And in this animated world, the lines will blur between the anti-heroes and the villains.

In announcing his new project, Ice-T asked “you want some real punch-you-in-the-face action? Then Death for Hire is it.”

The project features both the Law & Order: SVU star and his wife, Coco. Plus, Dr Dre and NWA’s Arabian Prince are a go with a project. There will be a ton of talent who will voice the characters, including Ice-T, Coco, Snoop Dogg, Tracy Morgan, Busta Rhymes and Mike Epps. Deadline reported that others involved including Treach, Roxanne Shanté, Ben Baller, Styles P, Tone Trump, Emilio Rivera, Tommy The Animator and Shannon Eric Denton. Each of the rappers involved will create their character’s theme music.

Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Peter Scanavino Also Is Involved in New Series

The project even involves Peter Scanavino, Ice-T’s Law & Order: SVU co-star. Scanavino plays Sonny Carisi, the former detective turned SVU prosecutor. We’re not sure who he’ll voice in the animated series.

Gary Phillips is writing Death for Hire: The Origin of Tehk City. He’s the executive story editor on FX’s Snowfall.

In the animated series, Ice-T plays crooked Mayor Chuck Davis. Coco is his female assassin, Rhonda Knuckles.

But rest assured, playing a mayor on an animated series doesn’t mean the end to Fin in Law & Order: SVU. He addressed rumors of his demise two weeks ago.

“FYI. People think I’m leaving SVU every time I do something else,” Ice-T tweeted. “Do they not understand I’ve got 20 Jobs! Simultaneously” In another post, Ice-T told a fan “Lol… And you listen to rumors? I also died a couple a times.”

Meanwhile, the job that pays the bills is about to start season 24 in a huge way. On Sept. 22, Law & Order: SVU will join OG show Law & Order and its newest spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, for a three-hour crossover. It all starts with the mysterious murder of a young girl. And it leads the detectives to an international criminal gang that traffics in both drugs and humans. In the final hour, Law & Order prosecutors Jack McCoy and Nolan Price will try to take down the criminals in court.

Then as the season plays out, the show says good bye to Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and adds Molly Burnett, who will portray new detective Grace Muncy.

You can checkout the crossover promo below. And it looks like Fin is taking someone for a ride.