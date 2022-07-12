‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Posts Huge Update About Season 24 in New Video

It’s been close to two months since the Season 23 finale of Law & Order: SVU and the start of the dreaded summer hiatus for the beloved police procedural. Sadly, we’re still a little less than halfway through, but the first sign of the coming episodes has arrived, which means it’s time to start counting down the days, right?

Now, typically, a camera shot of the inside of an airplane isn’t all that interesting. But Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T managed to turn the mundane image into one of pure excitement with his recent social media post.

“SVU starts filming Season 24 next week! Vacation is over… Let’s go!” he wrote above the short clip of his air travel. It’s a little hard to hear him over the roar of the airplane, but he gives more detail in the video itself.

“Okay, finally touching down on the East Coast,” he says. “Pulling into Jersey. Vacation is officially over. Law & Order starts filming on the 18th. Let’s go! Let’s get back to work. That’s what’s up.”

SVU starts filming Season24 next week! Vacation is over.. Let’s go! ⁦@WolfEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/LZySWtGOdH — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 11, 2022

The newest addition to the Law & Order: SVU catalog is set to premiere on September 22 alongside the new season premieres of the mothership show and Organized Crime.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 24 to Premiere Under New Showrunner

Since 1999, Law & Order: SVU has produced over 500 episodes that virtually all follow the same format. Following the dramatic “In the criminal justice system…” introduction, the episode opens with a crime during which the audience is introduced to the victim but not the perpetrator.

Every episode eventually satisfies the audience with the identity of the wrongdoer. However, not every criminal is brought to justice. As the series mirrors reality, not every story has a happy ending.

With that in mind, it might seem like it doesn’t really matter who’s producing the show. If every Law & Order: SVU episode follows the classic Dick Wolf procedural format, don’t they look the same regardless? In short, not quite.

Though it’s true that the skeleton of each episode is more or less identical, the producer behind any given episode has a huge effect on the end product. Neal Baer, for example, produced what fans consider to be the best episodes Law & Order: SVU has to offer.

After Season 23, EP Warren Leight stepped down from the role of showrunner following a stressful few years of producing during a pandemic. David Graziano then accepted the position and will act as showrunner for at least one season (Season 24).

He’s new to the Law & Order family, but David Graziano has already found a place among the SVU cast and crew. Only time will tell, however, how his episodes fare in the eyes of the series’ dedicated fans.