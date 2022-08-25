‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving the Show

People who watch Law & Order: SVU are just getting over the news of Kelli Gidddish leaving and now people are asking about Ice-T. They might be concerned that the actor-musician who plays Fin Tutuola might be heading out as well. For anyone who keeps up with Ice-T, then you know he is one busy dude.

He has a lot of irons in the fire, so to speak. After getting some word that the scuttlebutt is picking up about him leaving, Ice-T brings it all into focus. He’s letting you know that the man is not leaving a show like SVU for the foreseeable future. Heck, the show is going to be part of a major three-show crossover event on NBC on September 22.

They need Fin to show up and help Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, and anyone else on this case. You watch these separate shows in the Law & Order franchise and see them tackle different cases. Well, for this crossover event, all hands are on deck for one case.

Ice-T of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Is One Busy Dude

As this is the case, Fin and his skills are definitely going to be called upon to help out. OK, with all that said, what is Ice-T telling people who wonder if he is staying or going? He lays the truth out in plain English for anyone to see.

FYI. People think I’m leaving SVU every time I do something else. Do they not understand I’ve got 20 Jobs! Simultaneously 💎 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 24, 2022

Fans are overjoyed by this news. It’s even a kind of clarification for anyone doubting his commitment to the police drama. Hey, the guy just keeps really busy. As he says in his tweet, Ice-T has 20 jobs and all simultaneously. Give him a break. Ice-T will be showing up on Law & Order: SVU probably until the show comes to an end.

When will that be? Who in the world knows at all? He might just want to tell you all to enjoy the ride and stay tuned. So, that pretty much puts the wraps on any gossip about him leaving. Ye the news is quite different about Giddish. She’s played Detective Amanda Rollins on the show for some time. Well, we found out on Wednesday that the actress will be leaving at some point in Season 24.

Both Giddish and the show’s executive producer and showrunner David Graziano issued statements. They were both complimentary yet never truly explained what happened to cause Giddish to leave. One source close to the show reportedly has told one outlet that Rollins will have a traumatic event happen early in the season. That might be the storyline that sends Rollins, and Giddish, out. We will keep our eyes open and see if there is any clarification from the show or Giddish about this