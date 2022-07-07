‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Reveals Date Show Will Resume Filming Season 24

Leave it to Ice-T to share this good news. Law & Order: SVU starts filming later this month. Now, can we get a dun-dun?

Ice-T plays cool, but crusty Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on the longest-running scripted drama on network television. Of the show’s 517 episodes, he’s been in 495. So he knows the Law & Order: SVU drama drill by memory.

Ice-T tweeted: “SVU Fans. We start back filming Season 24 on July 18th! Our hiatus is almost over. Let’s Go!” And he tagged Wolf Entertainment in the tweet. Dick Wolf created SVU, the OG Law & Order and the other spinoffs, including Law & Order: Organized Crime. Wolf also produces fellow NBC shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Plus, Wolf is in charge of CBS’ Tuesday night lineup with FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

SVU Fans 💥 We start back filming Season24 on July 18th! Our hiatus is almost over.. Let’s Go! @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/GAK4k889DT — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 6, 2022

Law & Order: SVU Planning Big Crossover with Other 2 L&O Shows

And there’s more good news for Law & Order: SVU fans. Also on Wednesday, TV Line reported that there will be a giant crossover involving all three shows. The fall premiere is Sept. 22. It’s not clear whether the crossover will be set for the premiere or later in the schedule. But it is the first time that these shows will crossover with each other. Maybe Wolf Entertainment will plan it like the way they kicked off FBI and its spinoffs last fall. There was one big case involving a sex trafficker who sounded a lot like Jeffrey Epstein. The crime occurred in the first hour, then ended with agents tracking him down to Europe. That allowed for a perfect pilot for FBI: International.

Law & Order is both the original and the newbie of the three current L&O shows. Wolf Entertainment brought it back as a reboot, with season 21 premiering Feb. 24. NBC canceled the show after 20 seasons back in 2010. Law & Order: SVU was its most successful spinoff and now it’s replaced the original in terms of prestige and longevity. It also wasn’t uncommon for Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, to stop by to visit Elliot Stabler, her old partner, on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Law & Order: SVU cast members pose with series creator Dick Wolf. (Getty Images)

Season 23 Finale Didn’t Feature Big Cliffhanger

There aren’t any lingering cliffhangers to clean up for Law & Order: SVU. In the finale, Benson spent a session with her therapist, as the two talked about a work-life balance for Olivia. The therapist tells her she deserves to be happy. Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza), the former ADA turned defense attorney, returned for the finale. He and Benson had a falling out back in a December episode. But Barba tried to reconcile the friendship. And maybe he wants to pursue a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kellie Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanovino) moved closer to tying the knot. Hopefully, all these topics will come up in the premiere on Sept. 22.

Last month, David Graziano joined Law & Order: SVU as its new showrunner. He replaced a retiring Warren Leight, who did eight seasons of the series spread out over two stints with the series.