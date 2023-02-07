‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Reveals His Favorite Line From the Show

Thanks to Law & Order: SVU, Ice-T is the longest-running male actor on TV, a title he earned in 2022 after being with the show since 2000. On top of that, the Grammy award-winning hip-hop legend is set to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month. However, he’s not as thrilled about the honor as some fans are.

“Honestly, and please don’t take this wrong, I wasn’t as excited about it as other people were,” Ice-T told TODAY. “I grew up in LA, and I knew the stars, and we used to walk up and down the street and see the stars. I never imagined I could get a star, but when they told me I was going to get one, I was like, ‘OK, that’s cool.’”

It wasn’t until his loved ones emphasized the magnitude of Ice-T’s accomplishment that it truly hit him. He and his wife Coco Austin have been married for over two decades. They share an adorable 7-year-old daughter Chanel. In addition to this, Ice-T has two older children from prior relationships: LeTesha Marrow and Ice Tracy Marrow Jr.

“People were like, ‘Yo, that’s good for Chanel, that’s good for your kids,’” he recalled. “I had to really reassess it, like, ‘Wow! Everyone else is so excited about this — maybe I need to get a little more excited for myself.’ I realize it’s an honor.”

After all of these years on ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Ice-T has a specific, favorite line

After so many many years on Law & Order: SVU, you might think it would be tough for Ice-T to pinpoint a favorite line his character, Odafin “Fin” Tutuola spoke on the series. However, when pressed, one instantly came to mind.

While filming the fifth season of “SVU”, star Ice-T adlibbed a line that was so iconic producers kept it in! The episode, entitled “Lowdown” aired in 2004. It follows Detectives Benson and Stabler as they investigate the mysterious death of an assistant district attorney. As their case unfolds, shocking secrets are revealed – not least being that the deceased ADA had been involved with his Black male co-worker who also happened to be part of a poker group concealing its true nature. Members were actually engaging in relationships on the side.

“I told Chris (Meloni) and everybody what the ‘down low’ was,” Ice-T recalled. “I was like, no, in the Black community, being gay is different. … And a lot of these guys are straight, but they go out at night and have gay sex. And everybody looked at me — and I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me, I just know s—.’”

“I ad-libbed that (last line), and they kept it in,” Ice-T proudly recalled.

In the interview, Ice-T reckons that he will continue to play the role for another 5 years or so. Regardless of when he decides to leave, he has a plan locked in. “One thing I do know is when this show does wrap, I’m robbing the wardrobe,” he quipped.