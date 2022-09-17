‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Speaks Out About Gangs, Says Los Angeles Is ‘Dangerous’

Ice-T took to his Twitter to discuss Los Angeles gang culture, emphasizing how even celebrities are not safe from the dangers of the city. The Law & Order: SVU star linked the lack of jewelry in Los Angeles hip-hop artists to the city’s worsening crime problem. “People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” the rapper said on Twitter. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick.”

“The list goes on… It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets,” Ice-T explained. Some hip-hop artists do wear jewelry, Ice-T acknowledged, but many just do so on “special occasions” because of the danger of theft.

“Thats on certain occasions when you’re ready for whatever… I have Big Jewelry too… But you don’t wake up EVERYDAY and put it on to go down the block,” the New Jack City star explained. “‘LA… Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago….” he noted. Of course, Ice is referring to his 1991 hit, “Home of the Bodybag.” The song and its video are often credited for bringing the “gangsta rap” genre into the mainstream.

Ice-T’s tweets are most likely referring to PnB Rock

Ice-T’s remarks are likely a reference to PnB Rock. The rapper was shot in Los Angeles Monday while attempting to protect his jewelry during a robbery. A still unidentified suspect ordered PnB Rock, who was recently robbed at gunpoint, to hand over his jewelry and other belongings before shooting him multiple times. PnB Rock “was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, according to The Times.

In a DJ Akademiks interview taped shortly before his death, PnB Rock discussed how common it is for rappers to get robbed in L.A. “It’s so common,” PnB Rock said. “I never got robbed. Ever in my life.”Perhaps sensing he was tempting fate, the beloved performer stepped back his comments. “I ain’t gon’ say never. I don’t like saying ‘never.’ I’m not superstitious, but I haven’t been robbed.” The pop star claimed he avoided dangerous situations. “I’m not gonna put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations,” he said.

Crime in Los Angeles has become a hot-button issue. According to Los Angeles congresswoman Karen Bass, the city’s safety is a perfect “10 out of 10.” However, the Democrat who is also campaigning to be mayor of LA recently had her home broken into.