‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Played Multiple Characters in the Franchise Before Becoming Rollins

When Kelli Giddish joined the cast of Law & Order: SVU as Detective Amanda Rollins in 2011, she wasn’t exactly new to the universe.

While most of us only know the actress as the troubled but still likable detective, she actually had a couple of Law & Order trials. She first tried her hand at the franchise in 2007 when she played Dana Stipe in the Criminal Intent episode titled Depths.

The plot follows the murder of a diver. And while detectives Goren and Eames investigate the crime, they learn that he was part of a team of treasure hunters who uncovered a horrifying truth that a wealthy family is determined to keep a secret.

Giddish’s Stipe ends up being a main suspect in the murder. And as Goren and Eames dig into her past, they realize that she is much more dangerous than she appears.

And that very same year, Kelli Giddish also made her Law & Order: SVU debut as Kara Bawson in an installment named Outsider, which is a title that we’re particularly fond of.

In the story, Giddish plays a victim in a string of rapes that Fin believes are connected to an unsolved murder.

It took another four years before creator Dick Wolfe finally found a permanent home for Kelli Giddish on Law & Order. And we’d say that he’s a big fan of her work. Wolfe even gave her three crossover appearances in his One Chicago franchise. In 2014, Amanda Rollins visited Chicago P.D. twice and Chicago Fire once.

Kelli Giddish Hopes to Do a Crossover With ‘Law & Order’ Flagship Show

And Kelli Giddish hopes to do another crossover in the future. But next time, she wants to team up with the actors of the original Law & Order series.

However, there is one actor in particular that she wants to work with more, and that’s the legendary Sam Waterson. But working with the other cast members would be a major bonus.

“Yeah, no, I would love it,” she told the Today Show about working with Waterson. ” I met Anthony Anderson a few years ago, too. And he had me rolling on the floor laughing, so I would love to see him there.”

There is a good chance that the Law & Order stars could align in the future, too. This year, the original series came back after a decade-long break. And Waterson is once again leading the team. And in an interview with Cinemablend, the Oscar-nominated actor explained that the reboot is Dick Wolfe’s chance to right a serious wrong.

“One of the reasons that we’re back is because of [Wolfe’s] persistence and determination and his complete conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop [the show] in the first place.”