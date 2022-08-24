‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Reveals Season 24 Will Be Her Last

Law & Order: SVU fans, get ready to say goodbye to Kelli Giddish and all those “Rollisi” love stories.

On Wednesday, hours after the Law & Order universe announced a gigantic, three-hour crossover to celebrate the season premiere of three shows, Giddish announced she was leaving SVU. She’d played detective Amanda Rollins for 11 years.

NBC released Giddish’s statement to the media:

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s. And I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Giddish added: “I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

Kelli Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” will depart the show during the upcoming 24th season.https://t.co/k8BPdUK6WL — Variety (@Variety) August 24, 2022

Kelli Giddish Will Leave at Some Point of Law & Order: SVU Season 24

Giddish didn’t announce future plans. It’s also unclear how many episodes she’ll be in this season. She’s in a lot of season 24 behind-the-scenes photos cast members have shared on social media. Production on season 24 started in July. One episode is based on the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. The premiere episode, set for Sept. 22, involves the death of a mysterious young girl. It’s finally linked to an international crime ring.

On Law & Order: SVU, Giddish’s Rollins plays a detective and a single mother of two daughters. Her private life often is a mess. But she’s found love with Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, the former SVU detective turned prosecutor. In fact, late last season, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) talked with one of his long-time friends about proposing to Amanda. They’d only gone public with their relationship in season 23.

SVU fans loved the coupling. You know you’re popular when fans give you a hashtag on social media. Mariska Hargitay, the face of Law & Order: SVU, even gave the couple a new nickname earlier this month. She called them #Rollivisi.

Giddish first appeared on Law & Order: SVU in season eight. But she portrayed a character named Kara Bawson. Then, she joined the cast full-time as Rollins in 2011. And she’s portrayed Rollins for 245 episodes. She was part of the cast re-do after Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler left the show. Danny Pino joined the cast that year as well.

The new season starts Sept. 22.