‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Touching Tribute to Kelli Giddish After Costar’s Exit

It’s the end of one era on Law & Order: SVU as actress Kelli Giddish has now exited the show after last Thursday’s episode. We got a chance to see a quickie wedding between Rollins and Sonny Carisi. But we also saw a touching moment when Giddish’s Detective Amanda Rollins tells Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, that she’s leaving. There have been a lot of words written about Giddish’s departure, one which was not of the actress’ making or choice. Hargitay, though, had a few more words, tender words, to say about Giddish. She headed over to Instagram and dropped the message that you see below. Hargitay’s message probably reflects her personal thoughts about Giddish. It also, though, could reflect fans’ own thoughts and emotions as the end finally happened for Giddish.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Reveals What Led To Her Departure

Of course, now that Giddish is gone, some people might wonder if she’ll ever come back and make an appearance. While nothing is on the books about it, we would not be surprised to see her make a one-off return at some point. The character was quite popular with fans of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit’s work. Right now, though, she’s off the show. There’s a chance that we get updates about Rollins and Carisi dropped in as part of the show’s dialogue. At least the show gave the character a sweet send-off.

Law & Order: SVU keeps setting records as it continues to air on NBC. Fans know that it’s part of the Law & Order franchise night on Thursdays. It’s never fun to see a character like Rollins leave a show. Why? Because people grow fond of and get attached to her. Rollins’ work for the SVU was some of the show’s best. Again, we would not be surprised to see her come on back at some point. It’s just not going to be right away.

A lot of fans are still wondering what led to her departure. Some still think that it was due to the higher-ups in charge of Law & Order: SVU. Others are pointing fingers at people like network executives and even franchise maker Dick Wolf. What does Giddish say about it? She talked about it in an interview with Variety. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” she said. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” So, there you go fans. Whether you agree with her reasoning or not, at least it appears that there’s no bitterness between Giddish and the show.