‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Cryptic Posts Following Costar’s Firing

A few weeks ago, actress Kelli Giddish revealed that she is leaving Law & Order: SVU. Star Mariska Hargitay recently shared a cryptic post on her story following the news.

Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the show, shared a statement about her exit.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s. And I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life,” she wrote.

She then went on to thank Hargitay, Dick Wolf, and more in the statement.

Sources had stated that Giddish was fired, and that Hargitay fought against this. When she heard about the news, Hargitay fought for her to stay with the show.

Harigtay shared two posts on her Instagram story back-to-back — one of she and Giddish, and the next of a quote that read: “You are so brave and quiet I forget you are suffering – Ernest Hemingway.”

The timing of the posts made fan speculate that it was directly referencing Giddish’s supposed firing.

Prior to the news, Hargitay had shared a post with Giddish and co-star Elliot Stabler, captioning it: “#TheseTwo #ThreeMuskateers #TripleThreat #InstagramVsReality #GoodCompany #Rollivisi #WorkLife #BTS #SVU #SetShenanigans 💞 #SVU24.”

Fans Upset at Kelli Giddish Exit from ‘Law & Order: SVU”

Fans were shocked to hear about the beloved character’s exit. Many turned to show creator, Dick Wolf, who they assumed was behind the firing.

One fan took to Twitter to complain. One fan wrote: “I’ll never forgive Dick Wolf for this. It’s so unjust and cruel to do to a woman who did NOTHING wrong. Kelli Giddish has spent 11 years busting her ass with the content she was given. This is a trash decision and EVERYBODY knows it. #KelliDeservesBetter #NoRollinsNoRatings.”

I'll never forgive Dick Wolf for this. It's so unjust and cruel to do to a woman who did NOTHING wrong.



Kelli Giddish has spent 11 years busting her ass with the content she was given.



This is a trash decision and EVERYBODY knows it.#KelliDeservesBetter#NoRollinsNoRatings pic.twitter.com/amwQc6wvqM — 🦋~Ashley~🦋 (@TeachItAsh) August 28, 2022

Some have even responded to the official Law & Order Twitter account’s tweets, bringing up Giddish. One viewer wrote: “How can we go into this season’s premiere knowing Rollins won’t make it to the next finale? And we have yet to see this addressed.. #KelliDeservesBetter #KelliGiddish #SVUxOCxLO #SVU.”

The news came quickly after a huge crossover event was announced — a crossover between all 3 shows in the franchise — Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime. The event is set to be the biggest crossover event in TV history.