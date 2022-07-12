‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo From Croatia Trip

For Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, she has been taking to the foreign land of Croatia for some vacation time. Hargitay has been filling up her Instagram account with different photos. Hey, she even popped one up recently of her with husband Peter Hermann. In Monday’s snap, it’s all Mariska, all the time. She’s simply sharing a warm, tender smile with all of us from her vacation spot. It’s been cool to see what she has been up to. And that the actress shares it with us.

Some fans were returning the emojis to Hargitay. A couple would share the flag of their country followed by the Croatian flag. It makes for interesting back-and-forth between her fans. Another one writes, “Love right back to you from Norway. Welcome to visit my country some day, Mariska.” Look out, she and Hermann just might take up this fan’s offer. Hermann is a familiar face in the Law & Order: SVU world as he plays Trevor Langan. Keep your eyes out, too, for him coming back as defense attorney Jack Boyle on Blue Bloods. He plays the ex-husband of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan.

Mariska Hargitay of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Receives High Praise From Elizabeth Mitchell

You know that Hargitay will be busy this upcoming season on Law & Order: SVU. She will be working with Ice-T on the show. But what makes her so good on there? Actress Elizabeth Mitchell offered up some thoughts about Hargitay being “the best lead.” “Mariska’s the best lead I can think of,” she says of Hargitay. “She is kind, she is smart, she is absolutely 100% ready to go. Watching her and the way that she runs her set is a real joy for me.”

Mitchell has had two appearances on the show in different roles. Don’t worry if Mitchell looks familiar. She also appears on FBI: International on CBS. Still, having her say such gracious things about Hargitay gives a little inside look into the inner workings of SVU. As we mentioned, the show will start up again as part of Law & Order Thursday nights on NBC. Last season, Law & Order returned to the primetime lineup for Season 21 and Hargitay had an appearance there.

Fans are always interested when she and longtime favorite Chris Meloni cross paths. Meloni plays Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Of course, he’s also connected to the SVU world. But the actors did make an appearance at this year’s Super Bowl and had a picture to prove it. It was fitting that they did because NBC was the host network. And NBC is where they do their work, too. Stay tuned for new episodes of both shows.