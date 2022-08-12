‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Sparks Social Media Frenzy With New Chris Meloni Selfie

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to share a new selfie with Chris Meloni—and fans are responding.

The star gave her selfie an Elton John-themed caption. She wrote, “Hold me closer tiny dancer…” She then included hashtags that contained other lyrics to the song.

“we’ve been waiting… ” one account wrote. “Stabler better be holding Benson closer this season or we are going fight.”

“Can’t wait to see marshmelon back on the screen together again,” another account wrote. Clearly, fans are awaiting Season 24 of the long-standing television series.

Mariska Hargitay also recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture on Instagram, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.

Hargitay is incredibly close with all her cast-mates, apparent from her frequent posts on social media and her co-stars glowing reviews about her personally and professionally. Inspired by her character on the show, Hargitay also founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, which assists those who have been sexually abused.

New Changes for Mariska Hargitay and the ‘SVU’ Crew

There will be plenty of new shakeups in Season 24 of the acclaimed show. Season 23 saw the departures of Jaime Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes as show regulars. Hyder played Detective Katriona “Kat” Tamin. Barnes played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Last season saw Octavio Pisano join the main cast as Detective Joe Velasco.

Last season had Law & Order: Organized Crime crossovers. The characters played by Chris Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger recurred in Law & Order: SVU. Meloni plays Detective Elliot Stabler. He also serves as an executive producer on the series. Danielle Mone Truitt plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell. Ainsley Seiger starred as Jet Slootmaekers.

The new season will also have a new executive producer. Warren Leight left the show as executive producer at the end of Season 23 for the second time.

The next season of Law & Order: SVU will surely reveal new twists in the franchise. However, fans have to wait a few more months before the season premiere! Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU returns on Thursday, September 22nd.

Fans can expect all episodes of the show to air Thursdays at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can catch episodes of Law & Order at 8:00 pm before SVU. They can expect to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10:00 pm ET. While waiting for the new season, you can stream all previous 23 seasons with a Peacock subscription. Other shows in the franchise will return in the fall, as well. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime return to NBC.