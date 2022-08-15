‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes Husband Peter Hermann Happy Birthday in New Post

Raise your hand if you think Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are the most perfect couple. And on Monday, Hargitay, the Law & Order: SVU icon, wished her husband a very blissful happy birthday.

And Hargitay used a photo from a serene day in the mountains to illustrate her greetings to Hermann, who turned 55. The photo is from behind the two of them. They’re both wearing shorts. And they’re shoeless, so they can wade into a river and soak in the gorgeous mountain scenery.

The Law & Order: SVU star captioned the photo: “Happy birthday to my guy. In it with you forever.” And if you click to the second photo in the gallery, the two are swimming and grinning for the camera.

Yes, This Couple Met on Set of Law & Order: SVU

Did you know that this gorgeous couple actually met on set of Law & Order: SVU? This was all the way back in 2001, when Hermann joined the cast as defense attorney Trevor Langan. He’s been in 35 episodes. His first one happened to be No. 54 of the show’s now 517. Former SVU show runner Warren Leight noted that the first episode was called “Monogamy.” It ran Jan. 2, 2002. The guest stars included classic TV legend John Ritter.

Their first date was to church. Hargitay said she started crying midway through the service because she knew Hermann would be the one for her.

“As a little girl you’re told, ‘Oh, when it’s the right person, you’ll know. You’ll know,’” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star told People in a 2019 interview. “But listen, I had been engaged previously, and I never knew.

“I just started sobbing,” Hargitay told People. “Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one.” See, we told you these two are special together.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann still were newlyweds when this photo was snapped in September, 2004. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

They Both Love to Gush about Each Other on Social Media

Hargitay loves to gush about Hermann on social media. And Hermann loves to post about his wife on special moments. When Law & Order: SVU celebrated its 500th episode last October, Hermann tweeted: “Congratulations, you beautiful life force. I love you.”

The couple are parents to three children, August, Amaya and Andrew. They’ll celebrate another special moment later this month. The two married Aug. 28, 2004. The traditional gift for an 18th anniversary is porcelain.

Hargitay is back on set for the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU. It premieres, Sept. 22. There probably will be a giant crossover with the other two Law & Order shows that night, so chances are, Hargitay has been really busy. Word leaked that one of the SVU early storylines this fall will deal with a case based on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, Hermann most recently starred on Younger. But the show ended its six-year run last year. He recently finished the movie Goodnight Mommy for Amazon Studios.