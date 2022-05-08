‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Octavio Pisano Reveals Major Details About Upcoming Episode

We’re a little more than two weeks away from the “Law & Order: SVU” season 23 finale. Just one more episode stands between us and the conclusive episode. Now, “Law & Order: SVU” star, Octavio Pisano, is spilling some of the major details about season 23’s penultimate episode.

At the time of his interview with E! News, Octavio Pisano teased that his own character, Detective Joe Velasco, would be joining forces with the “Organized Crime” task force. The “SVU” star specifically worked closely with “Organized Crime’s” Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Singer).

Of his fellow cast member, Pisano said, “I’m a big fan of actors and [Ainsley] is a phenomenal actress. She’s so crafted and she’s so creative.”

In his excitement for the “Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime” crossover, he shared his first experience with the Slootmaekers actress.

“I met her for the first time as the character. And the things she was doing? So unique and so creative and original.”

Octavio Pisano Shares Upcoming ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode Spotlights Velasco

Octavio Pisano also spoke about his own character’s upcoming plotlines in upcoming episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” Season 23. The May 12th episode, “Confess Your Sins to be Free,” spotlights Detective Joe Velasco and his connection to his faith. In speaking with the outlet, he revealed, “There’s one episode that deals with priests that are privy to information based on confessions.”

He further explained, “they can’t disclose it because of clergy vows, and it’s obviously going to trigger Velasco’s religious background and his faith.”

Ahead of the brand new episode, Pisano concluded, “[Velasco’s] gonna have to face decisions that push and pull in terms of what he thinks is right and just what he believes and how personal his connection to the church is.”

Amid the buildup to the “Law & Order: SVU” season finale, the focus on Octavio Pisano’s character promises to be interesting.

‘SVU’ Cast Members React to Longtime Showrunner’s Departure

“Law & Order: SVU” might be approaching its 24th season on television, however, last week, we learned the beloved cast would be moving forward without longtime showrunner, Warren Leight. Leight served as “SVU” showrunner for seasons 13 through 17, before taking a hiatus and returning for the series’ milestone 21st season, which made it the longest-running live-action show on television. Since returning to “SVU,” Leight has remained showrunner for seasons 22 and 23.

The “SVU” boss attributed his exit to the hardships he, the cast, and crew have endured while filming during a pandemic. And although the reasoning behind his departure is understandable, his exit shocked many “Law & Order: SVU” cast members.

After his announcement, longtime Olivia Benson actress Mariska Hargitay shared a touching tribute on Twitter. In it her message to Leight, she wrote, “thank you for your heart and soul. That’s what you gave us every day.” She continued, “What you managed and crowded into the bandwidth of your magnificent brain during these years is nothing short of heroic.”