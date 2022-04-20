‘Law & Order: SVU’: This ‘Mad Men’ Star Was Nearly Cast as Elliot Stabler

Although Christopher Meloni is known for playing Elliot Stabler in the “Law & Order” franchise, there was one other actor who was up for the role.

During a recent interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” long-time “Law & Order: SVU” leading lady Mariska Hargitay admitted that she mistook Meloni to be John Slattery, who was on “Mad Men,” at the Elliot Stabler audition. The duo re-enacted how their first meeting went on the show. “This is real. This is what happened. You Ready?” Hargitay declared. Meloni then said, “So, I open the door to the audition, and I go like this…”

“Slattery!” Hargitay declared, going up to hug Meloni, who then corrected her by saying, “Meloni! And it was that.”

Hargitay goes on to explain that she heard Slattery was testing on “Law & Order” for Elliot Stabler. “And I was so excited. Never met him. And [Meloni] comes in. And so I knew the other two guys, so I knew that they weren’t Slattery. And I see [Meloni] and I go, ‘Slattery,’ and he just goes, ‘Meloni!’”

Seth Meyers chimed in and said he knows Slattery and it’s a “big whiff” to think of Meloni as him. “Real different guy,” Meyers states. “It’s not like you’re ever like, ‘Those two, you can’t tell those two apart.’ Because you definitely can.”

However, despite the awkwardness between them, Meloni went on to play Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: SVU” for 12 seasons. Nearly 10 years after his departure, he reprised his role in the new series “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Christopher Meloni Talks Returning As Elliot Stabler on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Christopher Meloni discussed returning to the “Law & Order” universe as Elliot Stabler in “Organized Crime.”

“I was intrigued for a variety of personal reasons,” Meloni admitted. If you have, at least from my perspective, a very well-known and beloved TV character who left abruptly and, I would argue, unceremoniously.. there’s a built-in recognizability. A thing that needs to be satiated with a sense of closure. Those are all very attractive things.”

However, Meloni declared that he didn’t want Elliot Stabler to just pop in and say hi to Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson, who is his former partner. “That, I didn’t want to do. That felt like going back to what was. That boat has sailed.”

Meanwhile, Meloni also spoke about how he is approaching his “Law & Order” character. “I don’t want, you know, a fifty-something Elliot Stabler stomping around, unable to control his anger anymore. That’s not an attractive thing to watch.”

When asked how he managed to hold no ill will towards “Law & Order” of Dick Wolf after his 2011 departure, Meloni added, “It was time. There were some triggers to it. But when I walked, I was like, ‘Okay, good.’ That was it.”