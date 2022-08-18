‘Law & Order: SVU:’ This Star Played a Nurse on ‘ER’

When you watch TV shows like Law & Order: SVU, sometimes you will see actors on there from previous appearances. They might be on that show or from another one. For the fans of this NBC police drama, they’ve seen plenty of different characters over the seasons.

One of them happened to be a recurring character on yet another NBC show back in the day, as the kids say. Still, this actor isn’t necessarily a big name but you have seen him before in other shows. Who is it? None other than Donal Logue, who plays Lt. Declan Murphy.

Donal Logue of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Has Appeared In Movies, Other TV Shows

The actor last appeared during an episode from Season 23. We now know that he’s leading the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes division. Guess what we also have found out? Murphy happens to be the father of Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish.

What about that other show you’ve seen Logue on before? Well, we turn back the TV clock to ER. Logue starred as Chuck Martin, a flight nurse, starting in 2003. He would be part of that show until Season 11 of ER. Martin was married to Dr. Susan Lewis, played by Sherry Stringfield. Their marriage would be annulled yet they stayed together. We would be keeping our eyes open, though, for another appearance from Logue’s Murphy in this coming season.

Actor Played Lee Toric On ‘Sons of Anarchy’

According to his IMDb listing, Logue, who is a native of Canada, also has worked in TV series like Departure, Stumptown, and Gotham, where he played Harvey Bullock. He also appeared in Vikings and Sons of Anarchy, where he would appear as Lee Toric for seven episodes. Movie work includes Purple Violets, Zodiac, Ghost Rider, The Good Life, and Runaway Bride, among many other roles.

While all of this good and well, fans are probably more in the mood to see Mariska Hargitay come on back as Captain Olivia Benson. She’s been a part of SVU since the show’s first season. Toss in time to see Ice-T as well as he plays Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. These two have held down the show for a lot of the time it has been on TV. Of course, keep your eyes out for another Logue appearance. The storylines on this show are always riveting and we don’t expect that to change in the new season. Many SVU fans also are looking for any sign of romance in the never-dull life of Benson. There is never a dull moment, if you will, when it comes to a Dick Wolf show.