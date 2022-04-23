‘Law & Order: SVU’: The Time Kelli Giddish Brought Detective Rollins to ‘Chicago Fire’

Law & Order fans no doubt know actress Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, the Special Victims Unit detective who is simultaneously unapologetically tough while full of southern charm. But, viewers may recognize Giddish from other roles as well. Before taking on the role of SVU Detective Amanda Rollins, Giddish portrayed Di Henry on All My Children. The actress also stars in Past Life; Chase; and The Good Wife. However, how many fans of the actress remember when Kelli Giddish brought her Amanda Rollins role to One Chicago starring in a Law & Order: SVU/Chicago Fire crossover event in Fire’s third season on the air?

Kelli Giddish Brings Her ‘Law & Order’ Character To the Windy City To Help the ‘Chicago Fire’ Team

Kelli Giddish has become a household name portraying the brash but loveable Amanda Rollins on the hit Law & Order series, Law & Order: SVU. However, not long ago, the actress stepped outside of her regular New York City set to bring her character to another Dick Wolf franchise series, Chicago Fire. In this episode, the Chicago Fire and Chicago PD first-responders call on the SVU team – Giddish’s Amanda Rollins specifically – to help with a disturbing case in an episode titled Nobody Touches Anything.

During the crossover event, the Chicago Fire firefighters come across a box containing disturbing photos involving young children. As a result, the Fire characters contact the Chicago PD intelligence unit.

After looking at the disturbing images, one detective recognizes her estranged brother, Ted in one of the photos. Upon further investigation, the detectives learn that Ted is connected to a New York missing children database. This leads the One Chicago team to contact the Law & Order: SVU for help. And in steps Detective Rollins.

Detective Rollins Has No Plans To Leave The Big Apple For the Windy City

Kelli Giddish’s Detective Amanda Rollins did well, joining forces with the One Chicago teams. However, the New York City detective felt no need to step away from her duties at the SVU in the Big Apple for the long term.

“We have a lot of fun,” Giddish says of her SVU costars.

“I was just thinking about the show,” she says. “I kept thinking to myself how much we laugh on set.”

Giddish adds that her reminiscing about her time with SVU has nothing to do with feeling nostalgic as the show comes to an end.

“Not that the end is in sight,” the actress notes. “But I just laugh a lot at work.” According to Giddish, despite the dark nature of the series, the cast and crew are always ready for a good time.

“We crack each other up,” Giddish says. “We challenge each other, and that’s something I really enjoy about our show.”